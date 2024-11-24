No 'peaceful rationale': US, UK, France, Germany back resolution against Iran's nuclear program

A resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding its nuclear material was endorsed by the US, UK, France, and German governments, the countries announced in a joint statement on Saturday.

The endorsed resolution addressed Iran's failure to cooperate on the clarification of issues related to undeclared nuclear material and was created by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The countries raised their concern with the Islamic Republic's Friday announcement of its further nuclear program expansion, which they explained has "no credible, peaceful rationale."

This newest resolution was issued by the IAEA's Board of Governors, following a previous resolution in June that stated "further action would be necessary" if Iran did not cooperate.

The countries emphasized that "Iran is legally obligated under its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement to cooperate fully with the IAEA and account for all nuclear material and activities."

The Qader cruise missile is seen during the annual military parade in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran's lack of cooperation with the IAEA

The agency's requests for cooperation have reportedly been met with threats and provocations from Iran.

The countries said that Iran failed to provide the cooperation needed to address the agreement. They noted their concern that the Islamic Republic had instead provoked the IAEA Board of Governors.

"We hope Iran will take the opportunity between now and that report to finally provide the information and cooperation needed to resolve these issues," the countries added.

The Board of Governors' resolution reportedly demanded that the agency make an updated assessment regrading Iran's lack of cooperation after five years of investigation.