Israel may act against Iran in 'upcoming months' Katz tells new US Sec.-Def.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, on Sunday, hinted at potential action against Iran in the "upcoming months" in his initial congratulatory letter to incoming US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"Iran and its partners continue to threaten...regional and global stability. The upcoming months present us with challenges that require military readiness and opportunities that allow us to further our strategic goals. I am confident that together we can succeed, creating long-term stability and a better future for the region," said Katz in the letter to Hegseth.

Recently, Katz said that Israel is ready more than ever to potentially attack Iran and its nuclear facilities, something which a number of Israeli and US officials have said more frequently than ever in recent months.

A significant aspect of their statements has noted that since Israel's counterattack destroying Iranian aid defenses on October 26 (after Tehran massively directly attacked the Jewish state cumulatively with around 300 ballistic missiles on April 13-14 and October 1), the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites are more vulnerable than they have been in years and the air force has shown it can attack there with deadly precision.

In addition, Katz wrote, "The defense alliance between our nations is marked by shared goals and values of peace, security, and prosperity. The longstanding commitment and support of the United States to Israel's security and its Qualitative Military Edge is of great value." Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth speaks with the media as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Just recently, Israel and the US confirmed certain deals relating to America delivering to the IDF certain aircraft, such as more F-35 and F-15-EX fighter jets.

The defense minister stated, "Since the massacre on Oct 7, Israel has been fighting a war against the multidimensional Iranian threat on seven fronts. We have made many achievements and dramatically weakened those who seek our destruction."

"The support of the United States during the war highlights the strength and importance of our defense partnership, proving that when we stand together, we are stronger," Katz wrote.

Finally, he said, "Israel and the United States must work together to be at the forefront of the technological, military, and defense industrial base."

Hegseth gets sworn in

Hegseth was sworn into office over the weekend after getting a razor-thin 51-50 approval vote in the US Senate when three Republican senators voted against him due to his lack of prior major management roles and allegations of sexual assault and alcoholism, at least one of which led him to sign a confidential settlement payout.

US President Donald Trump appears to mainly have selected the 44-year-old Hegseth to undo certain Biden-era "woke" trends in the American military relating to transgender acceptance, promoting ethnic minorities to higher positions with debates about whether certain promotions are merit-based or to increase diversity and the widening of women serving in certain combat roles.