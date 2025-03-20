Khamenei: Zionist regime committing atrocious crimes, US is complicit

"The renewed attacks by the usurping Zionist regime on Gaza is a truly large, atrocious crime," Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei said during his speech to commemorate Nowruz, the start of the Iranian New Year on Thursday.

"This matter concerns the entire Islamic people," he added. "The Islamic Ummah should set aside their differences on various issues, and stand united against Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza."

Khamenei also accused the US of being "complicit in this tragedy," due to giving "the green light" to Israel.

Similarly, he added that the US's strikes on the people of Yemen and on Yemeni civilians are a "crime that must definitely be stopped."

The Ayatollah also spoke about his country's persisting support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, saying that when they faced difficulties over recent months, "the Iranian nation gave its support with open hearts." (L-R) IDF strikes on the Gaza Strip, March17, 2025, and a US strike on Sana'a, Yemen, March 15, 2025. (credit: Canva, SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

He added that "the overwhelming flood of aid from the people for their Lebanese and Palestinian brothers stands as one of the enduring, unforgettable events in our country’s history."

Death of Raisi

Khamenei also eulogized the late President Raisi: "early in the year, we mourned the martyrdom of the Iranian nation’s beloved President, the late Mr. [Ebrahim] Raisi."

"This was preceded by the martyrdom of several of our advisors in Damascus. After that, various events took place in Tehran and later in Lebanon, resulting in the loss of valuable figures for both the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah."

He called these "bitter tragedies."