Does Iran hope Russia can save it from US strikes? - analysis

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has criticized the US threats to bomb Iran, according to a new interview.

Iranian state media IRNA on April 2 highlighted the comments and this appears to be part of Iranian messaging to deter any US action. In recent days Iranian messaging has increased, with threats against US forces in the Gulf and comments that indicate Iran might choose to develop a nuclear weapon if it is attacked.

Now Iran appears to hope Russia might help prevent US strikes. Russia is in discussions with the US about a possible Ukraine ceasefire. Saudi Arabia has hosted the talks. US President Donald Trump is also expected to fly to Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip since taking office.

Moscow may think that it can link a Ukraine deal to a deal that will also help Iran. Russia and Iran are increasingly close partners. Russia, Iran and China also held recent meetings in Beijing. Russia does not want to see its Iranian ally weakened. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin bei einem Treffen mit Andrej Chibis, dem Gouverneur der Region Murmansk, im Kreml in Moskau, Russland, 6. August 2024. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

This is increasingly important for Moscow after the Assad regime fell. Russia needs Iranian partnership on various issues, including naval cooperation. Russia has acquired Iranian drones for use in Ukraine. Also Russia and Iran likely want to increase trade via the Caucasus and a north-south trade corridor that will go through Azerbaijan and possibly Armenia. The US has been involved in backing Armenia-Azerbaijan talks.

Iran nuclear deal

IRNA noted that “Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with the Russian journal International Affairs, criticized the use of threats and ultimatums following Trump’s warning to bomb Iran unless Tehran agreed to a new deal with Washington.”

The same media showed an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 17, 2025. “Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov slams the use of threats and ultimatums following Trump’s warning to bomb Iran unless Tehran agreed to a new deal with Washington,” the report said.

Moscow says that any US strike could have “catastrophic” consequences for the region. Trump has increased rhetoric after sending letter to Iran on March. The letter, sent via the UAE, offers a deal.

However, Iran needs to come to the table in the next month and a half. Iran has rejected direct talks with the US. It has proposed indirect talks, likely in Oman. Iran’s Supreme Leader is wary of any talks with the US. He knows that Trump walked away from the previous Iran deal that began in 2015. “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

We consider such methods inappropriate; we condemn them and view them as a way for the US to impose its own will on the Iranian side,” Ryabkov asserted. “The Russian diplomat emphasized the urgency of diplomacy, urging all parties to work towards a reasonable agreement to avoid escalation while there is still time,” IRNA noted. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Russia has also said it could help “mediate” between the US and Iran, the report noted. This would be interesting, considering the US is also mediating between Russia and Ukraine. This multi-way mediation could lead to a grand bargain that encapsulates several issues, from Ukraine to Iran’s nuclear program. This would likely be perceived as a win for Russia because it would position Russia strongly in guaranteeing both the Iranian nuclear issue and the Ukrainian ceasefire.