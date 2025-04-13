More than empty platitudes? Iran expresses optimism on Oman nuclear talks - analysis

Iran is optimistic after indirect talks in Oman with the US, as reflected by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, thanking Oman for hosting the talks.

Iranian state media included several articles on Sunday in the wake of the talks, praising Oman. However, Iran is also warning that it wants the talks to proceed to more concrete steps, more than empty platitudes - this is an interesting move for Iran, which had been against direct talks and had cautioned against trusting the US.

Iran's nuclear aspirations

Now, Iran appears to trust that things could turn out well. For Iran, it is not always clear what its preference for an ideal deal consists of. Clearly, Iran wants to keep most of its nuclear program intact. It wants to pretend most of the program is peaceful and scientific. It wants to keep the civilian nuclear aspects of the program. It also likely would proceed with aspects of weaponization under the guise that the weapons involved are meant for other purposes.

For instance, long-range ballistic missiles can carry conventional warheads. Missile and rocket technology can also be used in Iran's space program to launch vehicles into orbit. Therefore, Iran would pretend most of what is considered "weaponization" is just other banal rocketry projects.

Baqaei noted on Saturday that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the Iranian negotiating team, “was concluding his visit to Oman where he held indirect talks with top US negotiator Steve Witkoff,” Iranian state media said. Iran thanked Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi for mediating the talks. Iran believes the talks were “constructive and promising.” It’s not clear if this view is shared by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or the Supreme Leader. It’s clearly a talking point of the current Iranian presidency.

Iran’s Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said “Iran’s preferred approach to negotiations with the United States is dialogue that is precise and free from fanfare,” IRNA noted. She also posted on social media and “stressed the importance of clarity in communication without theatrics or distractions and said that would help prevent the opponents of the talks from disseminating unsubstantiated narratives,” IRNA added.

Iran’s Vice-President for Executive Affairs Mohammad-Jafar Ghaempanah also praised the talks. He characterized the indirect talks as having progressed with “dignity and produce.” This was in line with Tehran’s expectations, Iranian state media noted. Witkoff arrived at the talks after a visit to Moscow, where he is also involved with talks with Russia. He is also juggling discussions about a potential new ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza and also involved in discussions in Azerbaijan. Therefore, Witkoff has a lot on his plate.

“Today’s indirect negotiations with the United States, led by my esteemed brother Mr. Araqchi, were conducted well with dignity, prudence, expediency, and in line with the interests of the Iranian people,” the Ghaempanah said. Iran’s language is all positive, characterizing the talks as taking place “a constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect.”