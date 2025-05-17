Tehran persists that Iran has the right to enrich uranium

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ruled out the possibility of any scenario in which Iran would give up its right to enrich for peaceful purposes, Iranian state media IRNA reported on Saturday.

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly,” Araghchi noted on social media.

Tehran's discussions with the United States

The Iranian push for enrichment comes as Iran and the US continue to consider a fifth round of indirect talks.

Although the fourth round was positive, Iran was not pleased by US President Donald Trump’s comments on his trip to the Gulf. Iran also says it has not received a proposal from the US for a deal. Much remains in the air. US troops react as President Donald Trump walks to deliver remarks, near a banner reading, ''Peace Through Strength'', during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal,” Araghchi said. “Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too,” he added.

He went on to say, “we always welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and always reject any diktat.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf was attending the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference. The goal is to increase ties with Islamic countries.

Iran wants to invest in this agenda because it is pursuing an eastern policy, focused on Asia. “Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport on Friday, Qalibaf said the PUIC comprises various structures including the Executive Committee on Palestine, economy, human rights, and women’s affairs —all of which were active during this conference,” IRNA noted. Qalibaf is an influential official in Iran. He slammed Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“These statements coincided with the US president’s visit to the Persian Gulf states—a trip that appeared aiming at sowing discord among Islamic countries, destabilizing the region, and promoting arms sales,” IRNA noted.

This is an important time in the Islamic world. The Arab League summit is taking place in Baghdad this weekend.

“Highlighting Indonesia’s position in international bodies, he said Indonesia as a member of BRICS, the D-8, and the Non-Aligned Movement, plays a significant role in Southeast Asia,” IRNA noted. “Qalibaf held seven bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the PUIC conference with his counterparts from Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Malaysia.”