The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed or arrested at least 100 fighters from Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) in clashes on Monday as the Shia-Marxist group attempted to carry out operations near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Tehran headquarters, MEK confirmed.

The clashes and fatality count were also corroborated by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency and the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar.

Over 150 other MEK insurgents "safely returned to their bases" by Monday night, the group stated, adding that they will provide the names of the killed and injured fighters to international human rights organizations.

The Motahari Complex, which hosts Khamenei's headquarters, the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, the Intelligence Minister's office, the Judiciary central office, the Supreme National Security Council, the Expediency Council, and the office and residence of Khamenei's son Mojtaba, was the focal point of the clashes between the two groups.

According to MEK, 17 surveillance cameras were operational, some of which were disabled at dawn on Monday.

Protesters raise flags during a demonstration against the Iranian government called by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), in Munich, southern Germany, on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 13, 2026; illustrative. (credit: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images)

MEK claims that pro-regime casualties were "heavy, but no precise figures are available," adding that they noticed heavy ambulance traffic into the compound throughout Monday, following the clashes.

'Dangerous and complex operation'

Al-Akhbar corroborated the clashes, calling it "one of the most dangerous and complex operations carried out by MEK in Iran, with direct support from foreign intelligence agencies."

The plan involved MEK infiltrating the complex, but it was "foiled in its early stages before it could be implemented," Al-Akhbar's report asserted.

"The hypocrites' group [MEK] has not taken into account that [US President Donald] Trump is trying to milk other countries," Tasnim's report accused, while linking the group to anti-regime "separatist" protests in Berlin and "royalist" ones in Munich.

MEK was designated as a terror group during the waning years of the Pahlavi dynasty and has maintained a terror designation throughout the entire period of the Islamic regime.