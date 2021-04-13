The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Day 3 after Natanz: Iran reiterates 'right' to retaliate

This “reserves the right” story about retaliation appears to be a dialing back of Iran’s claims it would retaliate.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 13, 2021 12:24
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei surrounded by military officials (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei surrounded by military officials
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran won’t climb down from claims it may retaliate for what it says is an Israeli sabotage, nuclear terror “war crime” against its Natanz facility. Iran also says that the facility will continue to operate advanced centrifuges. Iran hosted the Russians on Monday night and says that Russia has denounced US and EU sanctions. This is part of Iran’s game plan to show that Russia has Iran’s back. Iran says enrichment at Natanz is not halted, despite the damage done by an electrical failure that Iran blamed on Israel.  
Meanwhile, Iran says that it is making progress in a dispute with South Korea over frozen assets. In short, Iran is boasting that despite the Natanz embarrassment, it is full steam ahead on international relations. According to Fars News Agency's government correspondent, government spokesman Ali Rabiee told reporters in a press conference that Iran suffered a “terrorist” attack at Natanz.
“The action taken against the Natanz enrichment center shows the defeat of the enemies of the country's industrial and political progress to prevent the significant development of the country on the one hand, and the successful negotiations to lift the oppressive sanctions on the other,” he said. 
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this desperate move and emphasizing the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to deal with this nuclear terrorism, reserves the right to act against the perpetrators, commanders and managers of this attack,” he said. This “reserves the right” story about retaliation appears to be a dialing back of Iran’s claims it would retaliate. “The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to seriously develop nuclear technology on the one hand and try to lift the oppressive sanctions on the other hand,” he said. 
He says only limited damage was caused. Rabiee added: "It is quite clear to us that the root of this terrorist act is the anger of the Zionist enemies against the efforts of [Iran Deal] members to fully revive this agreement in recent weeks, and its ultimate goal is to prevent the continuation of this constructive diplomatic process."  
"The response to the sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site will be given in a timely manner. It is quite clear to us that the root of this action is anger due to the efforts of Borjam parties to revive it,” he said. “The problem is solved quickly and it is nonsense to say that Natanz has been out of order for 6 or 9 months,” he said.  
Meanwhile Iran is extending bilateral agreements with Russia. His attempt to put a brave face on the issue was in contrast to a long discussion he gave about government failures in other parts of Iran, including against COVID.  


Tags Iran Nuclear Russia Iran Nuclear Deal Natanz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by