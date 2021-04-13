“The action taken against the Natanz enrichment center shows the defeat of the enemies of the country's industrial and political progress to prevent the significant development of the country on the one hand, and the successful negotiations to lift the oppressive sanctions on the other,” he said. Meanwhile, Iran says that it is making progress in a dispute with South Korea over frozen assets. In short, Iran is boasting that despite the Natanz embarrassment, it is full steam ahead on international relations. According to Fars News Agency's government correspondent, government spokesman Ali Rabiee told reporters in a press conference that Iran suffered a “terrorist” attack at Natanz.“The action taken against the Natanz enrichment center shows the defeat of the enemies of the country's industrial and political progress to prevent the significant development of the country on the one hand, and the successful negotiations to lift the oppressive sanctions on the other,” he said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this desperate move and emphasizing the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to deal with this nuclear terrorism, reserves the right to act against the perpetrators, commanders and managers of this attack,” he said. This “reserves the right” story about retaliation appears to be a dialing back of Iran’s claims it would retaliate. “The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to seriously develop nuclear technology on the one hand and try to lift the oppressive sanctions on the other hand,” he said.

He says only limited damage was caused. Rabiee added: "It is quite clear to us that the root of this terrorist act is the anger of the Zionist enemies against the efforts of [Iran Deal] members to fully revive this agreement in recent weeks, and its ultimate goal is to prevent the continuation of this constructive diplomatic process."

"The response to the sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site will be given in a timely manner. It is quite clear to us that the root of this action is anger due to the efforts of Borjam parties to revive it,” he said. “The problem is solved quickly and it is nonsense to say that Natanz has been out of order for 6 or 9 months,” he said.

Meanwhile Iran is extending bilateral agreements with Russia. His attempt to put a brave face on the issue was in contrast to a long discussion he gave about government failures in other parts of Iran, including against COVID.

