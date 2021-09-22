Do lost cameras mean disappearing uranium in Iran? - analysis

There is an inconvenient truth that almost no one in Israel or the US has talked about in recent weeks.

The question is whether the International Atomic Energy Agency ’s recently announced loss of cameras for monitoring Iran’s uranium enrichment has allowed the ayatollahs to make some portions of the nuclear material disappear.

In other words, the main danger on the Iran nuclear front is not how close Tehran is to enriching enough uranium for a nuclear bomb – sometimes called a “breakout” point – but rather that it likely has achieved a first opportunity for a “sneak-out.”

The “sneak-out” refers to the fact that the IAEA is currently blind to much of what Iran is doing in its nuclear facilities.

So the Islamic Republic could be moving enriched uranium to other clandestine sites from which it could secretly achieve nuclear weapons capability even after it allows the agency’s inspectors and their cameras to return to the main facilities.

This is not to say that having the Islamic Republic a mere one month from potentially having sufficient weaponized uranium for a nuclear bomb is not a major issue in and of itself. Obviously, it is.

But that crisis has been hovering over the US, Israel and others since April when Tehran jumped its uranium enrichment levels, not just up from 5% to 20%, but to the 60% level, considered only one level down from the 90% weaponized level.

Yet, until sometime in the May-July time period, the IAEA had a close to constant front row seat for everything Iran was doing at its major nuclear facilities.

True, the IAEA inspections were far from perfect, lacking access to military sites and lacking anytime anywhere surprise inspection capabilities.

However, when it came to the main uranium enrichment facilities, the IAEA inspection regime, especially its cameras, were top notch.

Significantly, at early and even middle stages of enriching uranium, it is not easy to make progress without large facilities, meaning it is hard to conceal progress.

This meant that IAEA cameras at the Natanz , Fordow and other facilities had uranium enrichment under a microscope of constant watchfulness.

THE NATANZ uranium enrichment facility 250 km. south of Tehran. (credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Yet, if there have always been concerns that the Islamic Republic was hiding weaponization aspects of its nuclear program in undeclared clandestine facilities, these concerns have spiked now that the IAEA is mostly blind.

Former prime minister Ehud Barak pointed out in a Yediot Aharonot op-ed on Monday that it is much easier to conceal the process of enriching 60% uranium up to the 90% weaponized level than it is to conceal enrichment at the lower levels.

This is because as the enrichment percentage goes up, the volume of uranium still being used is much less. This means that much fewer machines are needed for the enrichment process.

Fewer machines mean smaller facilities and easier to hide.

What exactly is the current status of the IAEA’s monitoring cameras?

At least three different stories have been told in the last 10 days.

On September 12, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced that some of the agency’s cameras were mysteriously broken or damaged and some were left unattended for months beyond the standard date for them to be serviced.

Did the IAEA and the world miss something during those time periods?

Was something missed when many of the other cameras may also have had technical issues since they were not replaced after three months as standard, but after around seven months?

Grossi acknowledged that he had no answers, but said the main thing was that he had reestablished “communication” with Iran’s new government.

On September 13, Grossi said an incident at Iran’s Karaj nuclear facility – attributed by many to the Mossad – may have destroyed some of the IAEA’s monitoring equipment.

He did not mention who caused the incident, and it is possible that Iran used the incident to take action against IAEA equipment.

Next, he added that his agency does not know how much monitoring data was lost regarding Iran’s nuclear program as a result of its broken and damaged cameras.

“We still need to see the degree of gap,” of missing data, Grossi explained, qualifying that he hoped the IAEA’s other monitoring redundancies would uncover any missing data.

The IAEA spokesperson did not respond to inquiries about whether its own staff had established that the June incident had caused damage to its equipment or whether it was repeating Iran’s assessment.

In addition, the IAEA spokesperson did not address if any of its equipment was damaged during prior explosions at different nuclear facilities in the Natanz area (also attributed by Iran and others to the Mossad) in July 2020 and this past April.

Then on September 16, despite Grossi’s talk of a deal for IAEA inspectors to replace their monitoring cameras at nuclear facilities, Fars reported that Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency Chief Mohammad Eslami had said a large number of the cameras had been shut off.

Confusingly, Eslami seemed to distinguish between permitting certain cameras under a pre-JCPOA deal with the IAEA to continue while deactivating additional cameras installed as part of the JCPOA.

Cutting through all the details: The follow-up question is, would the IAEA know if Iran was smuggling some of its 60% enriched uranium to a clandestine site for a sneak-out to a nuclear weapon scenario?

Maybe Grossi will be able to give some reassuring answers in the coming weeks once his inspectors get expected restored access to the cameras.

But this vacuum period of weeks or months might also be impossible for the IAEA to reconstruct.

If that is the case, the Mossad might need to perform yet another daring operation before the sneak-out scenario becomes a reality.