The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Give John Kerry a break this time – Zarif is the problem - analysis

There are real reasons to criticize Kerry, such as failing to predict the Abraham Accords and backing the Iran deal, but he probably doesn’t deserve the wrath he’s attracting over this Zarif quote.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 27, 2021 15:27
US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN)
 US Climate Envoy and former secretary of state John Kerry is an easy punching bag.
His statement that Arab states will never make peace with Israel unless a two-state solution becomes a reality made the rounds and attracted mockery after Israel made peace with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan last year. He was a difficult secretary of state, to put it mildly, when it came to Israel, and former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon’s remarks that Kerry had a “messianic” zeal for trying to push an agreement onto Israel and the Palestinians comes up whenever Kerry talks about the region.
And, of course, Kerry was instrumental in bringing about the 2015 Iran deal, which the Israeli defense establishment and government strongly opposed and continues to view as extremely dangerous.
It’s understandable why many people who support Israel and oppose the Iran deal, especially those who are already primed to dislike Democrats, would be quick to jump on an accusation that Kerry gave Israeli secrets to Iran.
But this time, even if you don’t usually like Kerry, give him a break.
Here’s what we know: A tape of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif recounting his years on the job for archival purposes made its way to Iran International TV, a London-based Persian news station that calls attention to the Ayatollahs’ regime’s abuses. They shared the tape with The New York Times, which reported on it. On that tape, Zarif lamented that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps keeps him out of the loop.
“John Kerry informed me that Israel attacked [Iranian positions] 200 times in Syria,” Zarif said.
“You didn’t know?” the interview asked.
“No. No,” Zarif responded.
Zarif's claim spread, with major US news sites picking it up and prominent Republicans like former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeting: "This is disgusting on many levels. Biden and Kerry have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back." Alaskan Senator Dan Sullivan even accused Kerry of treason.
Kerry responded overnight Monday, saying "that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false
"This never happened - either when I was Secretary of State or since," he tweeted.
When considering this story, one should keep in mind good advice for any news consumer: Consider the source of the news, and consider the facts you already knew going in.
First, the source. If there’s one message that emerges from the leaked Zarif tapes, it’s that Iran’s foreign minister is a liar. The major theme of the tapes is that Zarif has little actual control over the country’s actual foreign policy, the IRGC is really in charge, and they don’t keep him informed, even when their actions harm efforts Zarif has made to improve Iran’s international relations. 
This is not really surprising to anyone who knows anything about Iran. The Ayatollah is in charge, not the president or his likeminded foreign minister.
But it also means that either Zarif has been lying to the world when he claims to be representing the Islamic Republic’s policies in nuclear negotiations in Vienna in the past few weeks, to give a pertinent example, or that Zarif is lying on the tape and he really is in the know. It is possible that the tape itself is a manipulation to try to get the West to strengthen supposed “moderates” in Iran – i.e. Zarif – by going soft on Tehran in nuclear talks. Seth Frantzman looks more extensively into the possibilities of what the tape means in a recent analysis in The Jerusalem Post, but the bottom line is, whether one takes the tapes at face value or not, Zarif is an unreliable narrator.
To their credit, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney both said that they don’t know if the Zarif tape is trustworthy, and that the matter should be looked into further.
Of course, that does not mean that this specific claim about Kerry is false, per se. It is within the realm of possibility that Zarif is telling the truth here and Kerry is not. After all, Kerry admitted to having met with Zarif several times in late 2018.
This is where prior knowledge comes in.
On September 12, 2018, Kerry told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he had met with Zarif "three or four times" since leaving office in January 2017, including at the Munich Security Conference, the World Economic Forum and "at a conference in Norway."
Kerry said he "tried to elicit from [Zarif] what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic in the Middle East for the better...I’ve been very blunt to Foreign Minister Zarif, and told him look, you guys need to recognize that the world does not appreciate what’s happening with missiles, what’s happening with Hezbollah, what’s happening with Yemen."
Eight days before that interview, Finance Minister Israel Katz said at the Herzliya Conference that "Israel has taken military action more than 200 times within Syria itself." Over a year before that, then-commander of the Israel Air Force Amir Eshel talked about close to 100 Israeli strikes in Syria in an interview with Haaretz.
It may very well be that when Kerry told Zarif that “the world does not appreciate what’s happening with missiles, what’s happening with Hezbollah,” that the hundreds of Israeli strikes in Syria came up in the conversation.
But that doesn’t mean Kerry is “tipping off Iran” or “stabbing Israel in the back,” as Haley put it, because this was publicly available information.
Zarif does not actually say when Kerry told him about Israeli strikes in Syria, but he moves on to events that occurred in 2020, so it is likely that he’s speaking about something fairly recent. But even if he’s referring to a conversation with Kerry that happened earlier than 2018, Eshel said the strikes on Syria began in 2012, and there have been media reports on them ever since even if Israel did not publicly acknowledge them for the first few years.
As such, it strains credulity to think that Zarif would not have any idea that Israel struck Syria many times. Iran blames Israel for so many of its own and the world’s problems. Why would this be the one time where Zarif is baffled as to where to point fingers?
So, go ahead, make fun of Kerry for not being able to predict the Abraham Accords. Be furious with him for pushing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which gives Iran a path to a nuclear weapon – that’s a real reason to criticize him. But he probably doesn’t deserve the wrath he’s attracting over this Zarif quote.
It’s Zarif and his smooth-talking to cover for Iran’s genocidal regime that deserves our ire.


Tags Iran john kerry Mohammad Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by