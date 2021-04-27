John Kerry, the latest victim of Zarif’s big mouth - Analysis

The Kerry-Iran story actually goes back more than a decade when he met with former Iranian president Mohammed Khatami at Davos in 2007. He was slammed at the time for his comments, which were critical of the Bush administration and appeared to be pro-Iran.

Fast-forward to the Zarif leaked tape. Zarif was speaking to a reporter and discussing the Iran deal and other details. The recording is from March but Zarif refers to other meetings he had in the tape. Iran International, which broke the story, notes that “Zarif added that Rouhani did not know about Soleimani's intervention in diplomacy.

“He also said that the Foreign Ministry was kept in the dark about Iran's military operations in Syria. ‘It was former US foreign secretary John Kerry who told me Israel had launched more than 200 attacks on Iranian forces in Syria ,’ he said.”

The details about Israeli airstrikes in Syria are not as sensitive as some reports have made them out to be. It was not a secret that Israel had carried out airstrikes or even targeted Iranian forces.

For instance, since August 2017, Israel’s former Air Force commander Amir Eshel has said that Israel had carried out around 100 attacks in Syria. By September 2018, it was reported that Israel carried out 200 airstrikes in Syria in a year and a half, according to a senior IDF source, The Jerusalem Post and Ynet reported. By January 2019, the Israeli military had struck Iranian and Hezbollah targets “hundreds of times,” according to reports. The same details in an interview with former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot included claims that Israel had struck “thousands” of Iranian targets in Syria.

SO WHAT did Kerry reveal to Zarif that was not already known widely? Did he tell Zarif these details before 2017? In the US, the details from the leak have led to a political dispute in which Republicans have slammed Kerry. Kerry says “I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened - either when I was secretary of state or since.”

Zarif’s big mouth on the recording has obviously caused Kerry concern. He felt the need to deny the story. This leads to a larger question about why Zarif was dropping Kerry’s name. It comes amid Zarif’s claims on the tape that he was not informed about basic details of Iran’s own operations, such as Iran firing ballistic missiles at a US base in January 2020.

What if Zarif is lying? This is a key question about the recording. Iran’s foreign minister is known to often mislead or outright lie to Western journalists and others. He usually does this for various reasons. His latest narrative appears to be that he was sidelined by Iran’s IRGC. This makes him out to be a victim and also makes it seem like he is negotiating in good faith abroad and undermined at home.

This plays into the Iran regime narrative that posits that “hardliners” undermine the “moderates.” In reality, this is not the case. Zarif is part of the regime. He isn’t conducting his own policy. He was in Doha when the recording was released.

THE QUESTION that emerges then is not really what Kerry told Zarif but why he is bragging about being told these details by Kerry. Zarif is feigning ignorance on basic things. He is pretending he didn’t even read The New York Times, which had written about the airstrikes.

The idea that Zarif was told information on Israeli airstrikes by John Kerry and that he didn’t know about airstrikes on Iranian convoys in Syria appears ridiculous. Does he not read his own Iranian media? Does he not have any sources inside his own ministry?

The BBC reported in 2015 that Iran was quietly deepening involvement in Syria. Zarif says he didn’t know about Iran’s role. Didn’t he read the BBC? Is he the most uninformed foreign minister in the world?

Or is he up to some game, trying to pretend he didn’t know as a way to get some benefit? What might Zarif receive if he can claim he didn’t know about Iran’s role in Syria? He can make it seem like deals he negotiates are being “violated” by other elements in Iran. He can perhaps prepare himself for a post-ministerial career.

Zarif’s comments remind one of the scene in the film Casablanca when Captain Renault is “shocked” to find gambling taking place in a café that he himself gambles in. Zarif is shocked to find out that there are Iranians in Syria and claims that Kerry told him about airstrikes. Which is more reasonable: that the Iranian foreign minister learns of Israeli airstrikes from the former US secretary of state, rather than read media reports, or that he simply wants to convey something about his relationship with Kerry?

KERRY HAS a long history of being close to the Iranian regime. This goes back to Davos in 2007 and likely before. He wanted to radically re-orient US policy in the region to work with Iran. His goal in this was likely to achieve some fame for himself as the person that brought Iran in from the cold.

The US worked hard on the Iran Deal, in part because it was such a sunk cost and the US needed a diplomatic win. Kerry fronted that win. Without the Iran deal, which the US begged for at the time, there would be little to show for the efforts to work with the Islamic Republic.

The US narrative at the time was that there would be “war” if there was no deal. In reality, there was no war, which was revealed when the Trump administration walked away from the deal. Iran also wasn’t blocked from uranium enrichment; it openly enriches uranium in violation of the deal while the other signatories beg Tehran to stop.

Kerry and Zarif cultivated a relationship in which they would help one another, ostensibly confronting “hardliners” back home in both of their societies. It was a symbiotic relationship: They would rise and fall together.

The leaked tape has embarrassed Kerry, which resulted in his denials. It’s not clear how it will impact Zarif. He was already distrusted at home, and now it’s not clear if he can be trusted abroad to further Iran’s aims if he paints himself as ignorant of Iran’s own policies – although this may work in his favor because he can continue to be the cherubic face of Iran’s regime.