'Iran failed to achieve goals,' IDF Arabic spokesperson tells Al Arabiya

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, spoke with the Saudi Arabian based newspaper "Al Arabiya" on Sunday and claimed that the "Iranian attack failed to achieve its objectives."

Adraee emphasized that all the Iranian cruises missiles launched by Iran were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace. Stating that "most of the ballistic missiles were intercepted, with only a few of them fell within Israeli territory."

He claimed that the Iranian attack on Israel was a "failure" and "did not achieve its goals." Furthermore, after reports claimed that the Nevatim Airbase was targeted, only minimal damage occurred and "operations there are ongoing. There is no truth to the Iranian reports of the destruction of two military sites during the attack."

The Iron Dome intercepted a large number of missiles, including the ones launched from within Lebanon during the Iranian rocket bombardment. IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (credit: IDF)

Iron Dome intercepts large percentile of Iranian missiles

Some reports have claimed that Israel had previously known about the upcoming Iranian attack through a third-party related to Tehran.

Adaree responded to these comments stating that "there is no truth to reports of Israel being notified of the Iranian attack before it happened. We do not communicate with Iran, and we have not been informed by any mediator of the timing of today's attacks.

The IDF head spokesperson, Daniel Hagari described the outcome as a "huge strategic success" on the Israeli end, with 99% of the Iranian missiles intercepted.