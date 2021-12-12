Iran arrests lesbian for 'supporting homosexuality'

The 6G Iranian and Lesbian and Transgender Network reported Tuesday on its website that an Iranian lesbian named Sarah was arrested in the province of West Azerbaijan while seeking to cross the border into Turkey.

The Islamic Republic’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested Sarah in November and, according to the pro-Iran Tasnim news agency, individuals were detained on charges of "forming a gang for trafficking girls and supporting homosexuality." The Iranian theocratic state‘s Sharia law system imposes the death penalty on same-sex relations.

According to an IRGC statement, one of the charges against the vague "trafficking network" was "communicating and supporting homosexual groups" who "operated under the auspices of the trans-regional intelligence services.“

The Islamic Republic’s security forces frequently charge dissidents, protestors against the regime and minorities with nebulous allegations of violating national security.

The Persian word for 6G is Shesh rang and embodies the six colors of the LGBTQ+ flag.

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

According to 6G, Sarah is 28 years old and lived and worked in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iraqi Kurdistan police arrested her after she gave an interview to BBC Persian about the jihadists in Iraq. She was incarcerated for 21 days in Iraq.

6G said Sarah attempted to flee to Turkey to save herself and agreed to release a video in the event of her imprisonment. 6G posted a video on its website of Sarah.

Sarah said on the video that "Today I arrived in Iran, the regime found out that I'm here via my friends. Any time I can be arrested. My life is in danger. I try to get out of Iran, I don't know if I can make it or not."

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled the Islamic Republic of Iran due to repression, told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that “News like this doesn’t surprise us anymore. The Islamic Republic in Iran interferes in the most private parts of Iranians’ lives. The Islamic Republic wants to make slaves out of us, an army of slaves ready to die for the regime’s ideology. The regime wants to decide for the whole nation, wants to decide even for people’s sexual desire, for the relationship between husbands and wives and the amount of their children, for our believes, for the way we think. The regime decides which nations we should hate and which nations we should love and if we make our own decisions against the Mullah regime’s will, we will be taken into account as a danger against the national security."

She added that “The whole nation must be adapted to the Ayatollahs’ dangerous ideology and inhuman law. The regime calls us sinners if we don’t do exactly what the regime dictates us and accused us of being against the Sharia law, while the regime’s officials and their children have been committing the most brutal crime against the Iranians. We are being held hostage, you almost hear this sentence from each Iranian, of course except the 4% regime’s supporters. Not only us Iranians are suffering under the Islamic Republic’s brutal rules and dangerous ideology to capture the whole world to make it ready for the 12th Imam, but also the whole region is suffering, countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen."

Iran’s regime has executed between 4,000 and 6,000 gays and lesbians since the nation’s Islamic revolution in 1979, according to a 2008 British Wikipedia cable.