Iran denies a “military advisor” was killed in Yemen

Iran is quick to deny a story that was not well-known about a military advisor that was killed in Yemen.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 22, 2021 13:56
Iran Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli press conference (photo credit: MOHAMMAD HASSANZADEH/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli press conference
(photo credit: MOHAMMAD HASSANZADEH/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denied that a member of Iran’s forces or an Iranian citizen was killed in Yemen. The denial is interesting because there wasn’t much attention given to this story, so questions arise about why Iran would deny something that no one else knew about. It may be that Iran is trying to get ahead of the story. However, by denying it, Iran may be giving it credence. 
According to the report at Tasnim, Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesperson Saeed Khatibadeh denied that “an Iranian citizen had been killed in Yemen and stressed that there was no Iranian military adviser in Yemen to bomb the aggressors.” Why would he stress that there were no military advisors? Who is accusing Iran of sending military advisors? Tehran has strongly denied having any link to the July 29 attack on the MT Mercer Street, an oil tanker attacked by drones off the coast of Yemen. The drones may have flown from Iran or Yemen. Iran has sent drone and missile technology to the Houthis in Yemen. This means that Iranian advisors, linked to the IRGC, are likely in Yemen. 
Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked is seen off Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA ) Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked is seen off Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA )
Iran wants to gloss over this fact. The Foreign Ministry spokesman added: "Such baseless statements do not change the reality of the Yemeni scene in relation to the cowardly attacks of the self-proclaimed coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen and their steadfastness in the face of aggression." According to Tasnim, Khatibzadeh added, "unfortunately, we see people who consider themselves Yemeni encouraging and accompanying the aggressors to the oppression caused by the siege and the war against the people.”
This is because Iran argues that Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen in 2015 to help the Yemen government fight the Houthi rebels has caused suffering. Iran has increased support for the Houthis since 2015, providing long-range missiles and drone technology.  


