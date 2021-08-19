The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian official mocked after denouncing Israel in incorrect Hebrew

An Iranian official was mocked on social media on Wednesday after tweeting in Hebrew that Israel will be "laid off" from the West Bank, an incorrect translation that led to amusing replies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 09:09
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran, October 18, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran, October 18, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A high-ranking Iranian official was mocked on social media on Wednesday after posting a purportedly threatening tweet in incorrect and poorly translated Hebrew.
Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council,  threatened Israel on Twitter,  saying that Israel will be humiliatingly expelled from the West Bank just like the US in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. 
However, the word Shamkhani used for expulsion was was "piturim," which literally means layoff from a job.   
His sentence in Hebrew literally read, "The end of every occupation is humiliating layoff from a job," a mistake that commenters found awkward and amusing.
"I heard that in your country you don't fire people, you hang them," one tweeter replied, adding a few laughing emojis.
"Question: Is the layoff done according to clause 13? Can we receive compensation in any case?", another wrote.
Another response was, "You're a senior Iranian official. You want to tell Israelis they'll end up fleeing like America just did. But you're not competent enough to have your Hebrew checked, so you end up warning that unspecified people will be fired from their jobs. Khamenei's regime in a nutshell."
"Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, seems to be using Google Translate to tweet in Hebrew. Hey Ali, don't you guys have anyone proficient in Hebrew?", another wondered.
"Our occupation is unionized, no need to fear humiliating layoffs," another joked.
Even a senior Israeli diplomat had something to say.
Joshua L. Zarka, the Deputy Director-General for Strategic Affairs at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, responded in Farsi, saying, “1. It’s preferable to learn correct Hebrew. 2. The end of any dictatorship that oppresses its own people is to disappear from the world.”
The word in Arabic that Shamkhani used, "tarada," had multiple meanings. One of them is indeed "expulsion," which fits the tweet.
The tweet was also translated into English. It said that the occupying forces will experience a "humiliating dismissal," suggesting that Shamkhani's office probably tried to cut corners by using Google Translate.


Tags Iran afghanistan funny usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by