Iran drone attacks from Hormuz islands, smuggling weapons to Venezuela - Gantz

Iran has been carrying out hostile activities across the Middle East, but is also operating in other areas, such as transferring oil and weapons to Venezuela.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 11:36

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 12:34
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing the Reichman University conference in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing the Reichman University conference in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iran launched maritime attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles from bases in Chabahar and Qeshm island in the country’s south, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday.
Speaking at the Institute for Policy and Strategy IPS Herzliya Conference, Gantz said that the threat posed by the Islamic Republic is not only facing Israel but the entire world.
"One of the key tools is UAVs and precision weapons, which can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers, and thus this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international troops in the Middle East and also countries in Europe and Africa,” the defense minister said.
Iranian drones can reach a range of 1,700 kilometers and their attacks have targeted assets belonging to the United States, Saudi Arabia, Israel as well as Sunni organizations in Syria and Iraq.
“The Iranian method of becoming a regional power is to take over countries like Yemen which ranks last in the "fragile" index, Syria which ranks third before last, Iraq and Lebanon. The method is clear - first we take Damascus then we take Berlin."
Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, by Iran, as seen via satellite. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, by Iran, as seen via satellite. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
While Iran has been carrying out hostile activities across the Middle East, Iran is also operating in other areas, such as transferring oil and weapons to Venezuela, operating the Iranian Revolutionary Force Quds’ Force in South American, and also trying to grow its presence in Afghanistan.
“Iranian terrorism is being promoted with the approval of its spiritual leader Ali Khamenei and under the regime's top directive,” Gantz said, adding that Tehran is also attempting to smuggle weapons to Venezuela and increase the presence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in South America.
Iran has been sending IRGC forces to South America for several years and is expected to sign a cooperation accord with Caracas as ties between the two countries continue to increase.
The defense minister stressed that in the face of the threat posed by Iran, the international community must act “and use Plan B” should the diplomatic option fail. 
Saying that Israel will continue to work in “full cooperation” with the American and international community, there must be a real option of military action.
“There is no doubt that a diplomatic solution is preferable, but alongside it, there must also be the use of force on the table, which is the continuation of diplomacy by other means. Sometimes the use and demonstration of force can prevent the need for an even stronger military action.”
Tehran also attempted to send explosives to Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank from Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles.
The attempted smuggling by UAV occurred in February 2018 and while the IDF had originally said the armed drone was on the way to carry out a sabotage attack, “its destination was, to our understanding, terrorists in the West Bank.”
“Iran is not only using unmanned aerial vehicles to attack but to also transfer weapons to its proxies.”
The advanced Iranian drone believed to be a copy of a US stealth drone that was downed in Iran in 2011, took off from the T-4 airbase deep in the Syrian province of Homs and crossed into Israeli territory via Jordanian airspace.
The drone was spotted by Israel and was intercepted near the Israeli town of Beit She’an by an Apache attack helicopter.
In September Gantz said that the Islamic Republic is training militias from Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria to operate and manufacture Iranian UAVs at Kashan Base north of the city of Isfahan.
"Iran has created ‘emissary terrorism’ under the auspices of organized terror armies that help it achieve its economic, political, and military goals. Iran is trying to transfer its knowledge that will enable Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Also in the Gaza Strip, to produce advanced UAVs,” he said at the time.
According to Gantz, terror operatives from those countries are being trained on flying Iranian UAVs at the base “which is the cornerstone of Iranian aerial terrorism in the region.”


