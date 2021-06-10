The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran nuke talks back over weekend, but could drag into August

Iranian officials started to leak that they would like a deal by August, around when the country’s new president, who will be elected on June 18, actually takes office.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 10, 2021 19:42
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Talks between Iran, the US and the world powers in Vienna to resolve the nuclear standoff will be renewed this weekend, but could drag into August.
After earlier mixed messages from the parties about whether the talks would restart on Thursday, as originally planned, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendt Sherman, said late Wednesday that the latest round of talks would restart over the weekend.
Despite optimism from some EU, Russian and Chinese officials that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA could be accomplished weeks ago or during this round, both US and Iranian officials made loud noises this week that the talks were not near an end.
Other Iranian officials started to leak that they would like a deal by August, around when the country’s new president, who will be elected on June 18, actually takes office.
Under Iranian law there is a transition period of more than a month between Election Day and when the new president takes office.
Earlier in the spring, Iranian President Hassan Rouhanii had made a series of positive statements that nearly all issues were resolved, indicating that he clearly wanted a deal before May 21.
At the time, May 21 was the deadline that the Islamic Republic had set for the US to lift sanctions, threatening to otherwise end international nuclear inspections.
That deadline was somewhat artificial and Tehran extended the deadline for cooperating with IAEA inspectors to June 24. This raised speculation that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not want a deal before the June 18 presidential election.
Rather, the thinking was that Khamenei wanted a deal around the June 18-24 period so that the new expected hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, could take credit, and not Rouhani.
If Khamenei did not want a deal in late June, why would he extend the deadline with the IAEA only one month and have to breach yet another of several deadlines Iran has tried to impose on the Biden administration dating back to the end of 2020?
Khamenei, not the president, is the final voice on major strategic issues like the nuclear standoff and many say he has wanted to punish Rouhani as being overly cooperative with the West.
Now, it appears that the short extension was potentially to try to keep pressure on the US, but that a deal in August, around when the new president takes office, would be equally acceptable to Khamenei.
Iran expert Dr. Raz Zimmt, a fellow at INSS and an editor at the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, said, “there is an interest to reach understandings until August. Though in principle talks could be continued beyond then, maybe even with the same negotiators.”
Questioned about how Iran would explain to its public violating yet another self-imposed deadline on June 24, he said, “as long as the talks are continuing, it is always possible to extend cooperation with the IAEA again and again, though each time it is more and more complex and burdensome.”
On Thursday, Iranian officials were claiming that the US was insisting on the Islamic Republic to return to the JCPOA’s nuclear limits before sanctions are lifted.
In fact, Washington has said it is willing to sequence lifting sanctions simultaneously to a return to the nuclear limits.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Iran’s presidential candidates held a debate in which Raisi, the front-runner and favorite of Khamenei, did take some hard questions from other candidates.
However, he did not need to defend himself much as other hard-line candidates lashed out at any candidate who attacked him, saying they should be banned from public office for their radical views.


Tags Iran Nuclear hassan rouhani nuclear talks with iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by