Iran nuke talks back over weekend, but could drag into August

Talks between Iran, the US and the world powers in Vienna to resolve the nuclear standoff will be renewed this weekend, but could drag into August.

After earlier mixed messages from the parties about whether the talks would restart on Thursday, as originally planned, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendt Sherman, said late Wednesday that the latest round of talks would restart over the weekend.

Despite optimism from some EU, Russian and Chinese officials that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA could be accomplished weeks ago or during this round, both US and Iranian officials made loud noises this week that the talks were not near an end.

Other Iranian officials started to leak that they would like a deal by August, around when the country’s new president, who will be elected on June 18, actually takes office.

Under Iranian law there is a transition period of more than a month between Election Day and when the new president takes office.

Earlier in the spring, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani i had made a series of positive statements that nearly all issues were resolved, indicating that he clearly wanted a deal before May 21.

At the time, May 21 was the deadline that the Islamic Republic had set for the US to lift sanctions, threatening to otherwise end international nuclear inspections.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

That deadline was somewhat artificial and Tehran extended the deadline for cooperating with IAEA inspectors to June 24. This raised speculation that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not want a deal before the June 18 presidential election.

Rather, the thinking was that Khamenei wanted a deal around the June 18-24 period so that the new expected hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, could take credit, and not Rouhani.

If Khamenei did not want a deal in late June, why would he extend the deadline with the IAEA only one month and have to breach yet another of several deadlines Iran has tried to impose on the Biden administration dating back to the end of 2020?

Khamenei, not the president, is the final voice on major strategic issues like the nuclear standoff and many say he has wanted to punish Rouhani as being overly cooperative with the West.

Now, it appears that the short extension was potentially to try to keep pressure on the US, but that a deal in August, around when the new president takes office, would be equally acceptable to Khamenei.

Iran expert Dr. Raz Zimmt, a fellow at INSS and an editor at the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, said, “there is an interest to reach understandings until August. Though in principle talks could be continued beyond then, maybe even with the same negotiators.”

Questioned about how Iran would explain to its public violating yet another self-imposed deadline on June 24, he said, “as long as the talks are continuing, it is always possible to extend cooperation with the IAEA again and again, though each time it is more and more complex and burdensome.”

On Thursday, Iranian officials were claiming that the US was insisting on the Islamic Republic to return to the JCPOA’s nuclear limits before sanctions are lifted.

In fact, Washington has said it is willing to sequence lifting sanctions simultaneously to a return to the nuclear limits.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Iran’s presidential candidates held a debate in which Raisi, the front-runner and favorite of Khamenei, did take some hard questions from other candidates.

However, he did not need to defend himself much as other hard-line candidates lashed out at any candidate who attacked him, saying they should be banned from public office for their radical views.