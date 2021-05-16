The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran Deal talks continue as its proxy Hamas bombs Israel

Israel opposes a return to the Iran deal, because it expires in 2030, giving Tehran the international legitimacy to develop a nuclear weapon, and it does not address funding for Hamas.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 16, 2021 13:47
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 202 (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 202
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Talks for the US and Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal continued in Vienna over the weekend, even as Iranian proxies Hamas and Islamic Jihad continued to bombard Israel’s cities with rockets.
"The work on the restoration of the JCPOA continues, including during this weekend," Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Saturday, using the abbreviation for the Iran deal's name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
"The Vienna talks on JCPOA are conducted in various informal settings, as well as in the working groups on sanctions lifting, nuclear issues and practical measures to restore the deal," Ulyanov specified. "The drafting process is under way. If the need arises a joint commission can be convened."
The US and Iran entered indirect negotiations for Iran to return to compliance with the JCPOA and the US to lift sanctions earlier this year, and have held four rounds of talks thus far. Iran began enrichment up to 60% last month, an unprecedented level far beyond the 5% that the nuclear deal permits.
The US left the Iran deal in 2018, with the Trump administration moving to a heavy sanctions regime on the Islamic Republic; the Biden administration seeks to return to the JCPOA and negotiate a “longer and stronger” version of the agreement.
Israel opposes a return to the Iran deal, because it expires in 2030, giving Tehran the international legitimacy to develop a nuclear weapon, and because it does not address Iran’s missile program or funding for terrorist proxies in the region.
Among those proxies are Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which have shot over 2,000 rockets at Israeli civilian areas in the past week.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force leader Esmail Ghaani spoke with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh over the weekend about the latest developments in Gaza, Iranian Tasnim news reported.
Ghaani "reiterated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian nation and the Palestinian resistance in the face of the incessant aggression and crimes of the Zionist enemy against Jerusalem and Gaza," Tasnim reported.
The IRGC commander "praised the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the nation and the just cause of Palestine."
Last week, another leading IRGC figure, Hossein Salami, warned that Israel is vulnerable to a maritime attack, because it is so small.
Another Iranian proxy, which shares Iran and Hamas’ goal of destroying Israel is Lebanese Shi’a terrorist group Hezbollah.
Last week, Austria’s council of ministers banned Hezbollah outright, going farther than the European Union policy of outlawing the Lebanese terrorist group’s military arm, but fabricating a political arm that could remain legal.
On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg raised Israeli flags on top of their offices, in support of Israel in its fight against Hamas.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled a planned trip to Vienna to meet with Schallenberg in light of Austria’s open support for Israel.
“We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent,” a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said.
In Tehran, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the semi-official news agency ISNA: “Mr Zarif did not consider the trip beneficial in these circumstances, and therefore the travel arrangements were not finalized.”
Abbas Araqchi, who heads the Iranian delegation at the Vienna talks, criticized Austria for showing support for Israel.
“Vienna is the seat of [nuclear watchdog] IAEA & UN, and [Austria] so far been a great host for negotiations,” Araqchi wrote on Twitter. “Shocking & painful to see flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, inc many children in just few days, over govt offices in Vienna. We stand with Palestine.”
Seth Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Hamas Iran rockets uranium Iran Deal zarif Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action bombing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by