Iran's parliamentary speaker threatened on Sunday to further limit international inspectors' access to nuclear sites and data, increasing tensions with the International Atomic Energy Agency and world powers as nuclear deal negotiations reached their climax.

The threat came half-a-day after IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi announced that he would hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to update the world on the status of inspections, and as Iran, the US, and world powers enter what could be a fateful week of negotiations to return to the 2015 nuclear deal

It was unclear if the threat was a last second attempt at saber rattling to try to get concessions from the US before a deal is cut or whether it was a sign that the Islamic Republic is ready to sabotage negotiations and engender a major crisis.

Negotiations are expected to be renewed midweek and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that the deal was all but finalized.

Depending on the extent of the limits on IAEA inspectors, Israel, the US and moderate Sunni Arab states could potentially perceive Tehran as making a major new move toward a nuclear bomb.

Alternatively, if most IAEA inspection activities remain in place and this is a temporary face-saving measure for Iran, it may be no more than a blip on the way to a deal.

More specifically, Iran's parliament speaker had said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had expired as of May 22, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement," Fars quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.

Reuters contributed to this report.