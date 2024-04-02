Iranian opposition activist: 'The people of Iran support Israel'

Israel and Iran have long engaged in proxy battles throughout the Middle East, exemplified by the Iranian regime's support for Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, while the regime continues to combat Israel externally, tensions and criticisms roil the regime from within.

As such, a rarity occurred on Sunday evening, when an Israeli flag was seen flying in Azadi Square, in the heart of Tehran. This was revealed to be an expression of support for the Iranian opposition activist Vahid Beheshti, an Iranian journalist and human rights activist who spoke at a special conference at the US Congress during the past weekend.

While speaking at the conference, Beheshti expressed support for Israel and called on the US to help overthrow the Iranian regime, stating, "90% of the Iranian people are against the regime. As soon as the Americans and their allies harm the Iranian regime, the people of Iran will rise up and finish the job."

The hanging of the Israeli flag coincided with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's visit to Tehran. Haniyeh's visit sought to promote cooperation and alignment between Iran and Hamas against Israel.

Internal Iranian support for Israel

Beheshti said that "despite all the propaganda of the Islamic Republic, the people of Iran continue to risk their lives and show their support for Israel."

In spite of all the propaganda by the regime of the Islamic Republic, the people of Iran continue to risk their lives and show their support for Israel. This Israeli flag was hung today from the highway bridge at the Azadi Square in Tehran. Yet another sign that the Iranian… https://t.co/kgxawDW4qP — Vahid Beheshti (@Vahid_Beheshti) March 31, 2024

According to the journalist and activist, this is "another sign that the Iranian people are ready to overthrow the regime, and sends the message to Israel and the West: give us the support we need to end this regime."