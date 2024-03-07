Iranian people to Netanyahu: 'Bibi we are ready'

Iranian opposition activists placed banners showing support for Israel on a pedestrian bridge at the entrance to Tehran. The message refers to Vahid Beheshti's visit to Israel, an Iranian opposition activist who came to the Israeli Knesset in January as a guest of the Israel Middle East Forum.

Vahid Beheshti said: "The message is 'We are ready.' The Iranians are saying that they are ready for an Israeli attack that will crush the Ayatollah regime, and then the Iranian people will join and help bring down the regime. On my last trip to Israel, as the first Iranian to speak in the Knesset, I stated that the only way to achieve peace in the region is to eliminate the Islamic Republic. We have an army of 80 million Iranians who are thirsty for freedom and democracy to meet them.

I also emphasized targeting the main officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp, nuclear sites, and the regime headquarters within Iran. Referring to my statements in the Israeli parliament, the brave people of Iran expressed their demand for support in fighting against terrorists of the Islamic Republic."

Quds force commander issues warning to Israel

Concurrently, the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, Esmail Qaani, issued a stern warning to Israel and "its allies," saying that the resistance front has not yet demonstrated its full capabilities in terms of military force and deterrence and that Tel Aviv should expect "more surprises."

"We have not yet used all our abilities. We have proven that we cannot be taken for granted," he added. "Today, the resistance front, especially Hamas, has adopted an aggressive approach based on their determination and the weapons at their disposal. These are the young people who, in the past, could only use their bare hands in defense against Israel. We are posing a significant challenge to the Israeli army," he claimed. BRIGADIER-GENERAL Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force. The Iranian connection should be front and center in Israeli statements, says the writer (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Last week, American media reported that Iran had given the terrorist organization Hezbollah the green light to carry out a more extensive attack on Israel. The order was given due to concern in Tehran that the IDF would soon invade Rafah and then carry out a ground operation in Lebanon.

During the month of December, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdallahian commented on the assassination of senior Revolutionary Guards commander Sayyid Rizwan Musavi, an attack attributed to Israel, stating, "Tel Aviv should count down."