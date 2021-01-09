The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran’s naval drill marks humiliation anniversary in message to US admin

Iran says its navy and IRGC naval units are at the peak of their abilities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 9, 2021 18:00
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iran conducted a review of ships to mark an anniversary of the 2016 capture of US Marines. 700 boats participated in the rally to show off how Iran humiliated the US. The 2016 incident came after the Iran Deal and showed that Iran could detain and kidnap US sailors and soldiers without any retaliation.  
A naval “march was held in the vicinity of a strategic island early on Saturday, with the participation of more than 700 boats and military vessels from the IRGC Navy and the maritime Basij volunteer force,” Iran’s media said. Ramezan Zirahi, a senior commander with the IRGC, said the boats and vessels had traveled to Farsi Island from the southwestern coasts of Bushehr Province to partake in the naval march and mark the anniversary of the 2016 capture of the US Marines.
Iran says its navy and IRGC naval units are at the peak of their abilities. Iran detained a South Korean tanker last week. Iran’s naval maneuver is supposed to show it can act with impunity and is a message to the incoming US administration. Iran wants to increase its activity at sea and to show foreign navies that they should be careful. Iran harasses, detains, mines and has even hijacked foreign ships in the last year.  
Iran is flexing its muscles but its naval units are no match for the US Navy. Nevertheless Iran says that they can protect the coast of Iran. The goal of the drill was to show off Iran’s power and also send a humiliating message to the US. Iran also conducted drone drills recently and has shown off underground missile sites. Overall the country is preparing to demand the US meets its deadlines in the Middle East, whether that is the end of sanctions or other demands.  
The 2016 incident was important because it joined other Iranian attempts to harass US ships. Iran wanted to show that despite the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or “Iran Deal,” that it could still harass US ships with impunity, knowing the US would not risk a confrontation. Iran has done this to the ships of other countries, from the UK to Japan.


Tags Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy IRGC
