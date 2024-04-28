Mehdi Hassan quotes PIJ terrorist while reading messaged from killed Gaza journalists

British-American journalist Mehdi Hassan published a video of himself, Greta Thunberg, Naomi Klein, Fatima Bhutto, Bassem Youssef, W. Kamau Bell on Zeteo, quoting Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza on Saturday.

Hassan was quoting a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, referring to him as a journalist killed in action while discussing the ongoing war in Gaza.

In the video, he and the group of colleagues came together to recite "heartfelt" messages penned by journalists who were killed in Gaza.

Zeteo, is Hassan's media website company, dedicated to what it says is "new media organization that seeks to answer the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth."

The journalists were also claimed to have ties with terrorist organizations with ties to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The journalist Hassan chose to quote was Hamza al-Dahdouh, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh embraces his daughter and son as they attend the funeral on January 7 of his son, journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Hamza Al-Dahdouh was the son of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's chief correspondent in Gaza. Previously, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari asserted that Israeli forces had discovered internal documents belonging to Islamic Jihad in several command centers across Gaza.

These documents, according to Hagari, purportedly confirm his affiliation with the terrorist organization. The IDF provided a copy of the document in Arabic, alleging that it identified Hamza as a dual-role individual, serving as both a terrorist and a journalist for Islamic Jihad.

Hasan's show canceled due to anti-Israel opinions

Hasan, originally from the UK and now a naturalized US citizen, emerged as one of the leading Muslim-American voices on television. He became one of the most vocal critics of Israel during the late-night discussions following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

MSNBC's decision to cancel Hasan's show led to accusations that the network was stifling dissenting viewpoints regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hasan faced backlash in October after initially framing the al-Ahli Hospital incident, where a medical facility was hit by a rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as a probable Israeli airstrike. However, on October 19, Hasan acknowledged on X that subsequent evidence suggested otherwise.