The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Nobel, Pulitzer and Tony winners call for release of Iranian writers

A letter, addressed to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, called for the release of Baktash Abtin, Keyvan Bajan, and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, imprisoned in Iran for their writing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 21:37
Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
Iranian Americans rally against Ebrahim Raisi outside the United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, US, September 21, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
A respectable list of Nobel laureates, Pulitzer prize recipients, Tony-winning playwrights and best-selling authors signed a letter demanding the release of three Iranian writers imprisoned by the Islamic Republic, PEN America said on Tuesday.
The letter, addressed to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, called for the release of Baktash Abtin, Keyvan Bajan, and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, imprisoned in Iran for their writing.
The three were each sentenced to six years in prison in May 2019 on collusion against national security and propaganda charges. Following an appeal process, they began their sentence in September 2020.
Poet and filmmaker Abtin, novelist and journalist Bajan and author Khandan Mahabadi are all set to be honored with the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award in October.
Meryl Streep at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 8, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)Meryl Streep at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 8, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)
Among those who signed the letter are actor and actress Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep, authors such as John Green, Margaret Atwood, Jennifer Egan and Khaled Hosseini, composer Stephen Sondheim and dozens more.
"It is high time the Iranian state respects the free expression rights of Iranian writers, poets, and thinkers," the letter read.
"We call on you, President Raisi, to end the unjust imprisonments of Baktash Abtin, Keyvan Bajan, and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, and to release all those jailed in Iran for exercising their freedom to write," they added.
PEN America is a New York-based NPO dedicated to defending free speech in literature and arts around the world.


Tags Iran literature meryl streep prison Ebrahim Raisi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by