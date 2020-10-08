The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Olympics slammed for not caring about murder of Iranian wrestler

"And the IOC turned away, claiming that Navid is not their problem."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 01:50
Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, January 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, January 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
The organization Global Athlete issued a scathing indictment of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for its refusal to act against Iran's regime in response to the execution of Iranian champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari.
“The IOC’s failure to stand up for athletes’ human rights – their willingness to stand by while athletes are jailed, tortured, and executed – is a gross abdication of duty. Navid was targeted because he was an athlete. Any semblance of due process or the rule of law was nothing more than a sham. And the IOC turned away, claiming that Navid is not their problem. In doing so, they have sent a message to all athletes that they do not have our backs; they don’t care what happens to us as long as the Games go on and the farce of global unity is preserved.” said two-time Olympian Noah Hoffman, a Global Athlete member.
Global Athlete, a sports advocacy organization that seeks to advance the rights of athletes, said the IOC has neglected its “duty to care for athletes by failing to take action against Iran."
The Global Athlete statement said that “over the past month, athletes and human rights leaders have campaigned for the international sport community to sanction Iran and other countries who have clearly breached the UN Declaration of Human Rights." 
"The IOC claims to use sport for peace but has failed to act when athletes’ lives have been taken or are at risk. Athletes, sporting leaders, government, sponsors, and human rights experts can not sit idle. We must collectively stand together to demand that human rights are imbedded into the Olympic Charter,“ the statement continued.
“Abuse in sport is rampant and it must come to an end. Only when the IOC adopts a zero tolerance approach to athlete abuse and embeds human rights into the Olympic charter will they have met their most basic responsibility to care for their athletes.”
According to the Global Athlete’s website, it “is an international athlete-led movement that will inspire and lead positive change in world sport, and collectively address the balance of power between athletes and administrators. We aim to help athletes gain a more represented voice in world sport, recognizing that the neglection and suppression of the athlete voice has gone on for too long.”
Global Athlete responded to Wednesday’s IOC Executive Board meeting where the IOC President addressed press questions with regard to Afkari.
Thomas Bach, the German president of the IOC, has refused to impose sanctions on Iran’s regime for the execution of Afkari for the wrestler's participation in nation-wide protests against regime corruption in 2018.
The regime is widely believed to have framed Afkari for the killing of a regime security official during the demonstrations. An eyewitness reported that Afkair was brutally tortured to confess to a crime he did not commit.
Bach talked about “the deplorable case of Navid Afkari” at the press conference and the measures he took from the beginning of the case. He said the IOC and United World Wrestling took “several actions at the time.” Bach said he wrote a letter to the supreme leader of Iran and the president of Iran “asking for “mercy for Navid Afkari. You know that, unfortunately, all of these efforts did not lead to the result, I think, that all we wanted to see, mercy for Navid Afkari.”
Human rights and sports organizations across the globe have urged to Bach to ban the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Toyko 2021 Olympics. Critics say that Iranian athletes can participate in the Olympics but not the under flag of the Islamic Republic.
National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI)  wrote in a letter to the IOC that  there are precedents for banning the Iranian regime from the Olympics. NUFDI cited the examples of the IOC prohibiting the apartheid regime in South Africa and the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan from the Olympics.
When asked about NUFDI’s examples, the IOC refused to answer The Jerusalem Post's query.


Tags Iran olympics sanctions wrestling Navid Afkari
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by