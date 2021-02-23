The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Why is Iran so good at nuclear diplomacy?

Because US policy is always compartmentalized and because the end goal is a “deal,” Iran knows that it can exert pressure through various means.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 09:32
IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER Mohammad Javad Zarif in Caracas last year. (photo credit: FAUSTO TORREALBA/REUTERS)
IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER Mohammad Javad Zarif in Caracas last year.
(photo credit: FAUSTO TORREALBA/REUTERS)
It’s hard to go a day without some new headline about Iran’s nuclear efforts. On the one hand the US signals it wants to strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran Deal, that was signed in 2015. The US left the deal in 2018 during the Trump administration. On the other hand Iran is seeking a deal with the IAEA about inspections.  
You would not be remiss if you begin to glaze over the more you hear about this. This is the goal of Iran. Iran’s regime understands that Western countries like complexity. Iran understands that Western nations largely compartmentalize foreign policy. That means that the West doesn’t view its foreign policy as a Clausewitzian sum of all the country’s parts. That is why Iran can do economic policy, militia policy and foreign policy in dealing with Iraq, while Western countries pursue one policy through their military and another slightly different policy with diplomats and yet a third possibly policy with their economic interests. 
Of course, Western countries don’t say this. They say that they care about their “interests.” But the interests of diplomats is to talk. They like discussions and minutiae and engagement. For a Western diplomat endless discussions about discussions is prized over the use of force. Western policymakers tend to see the use of force as a last resort, despite talk about “holding Iran responsible” for its recent attacks in Iraq, or “all options are on the table,” or “proportionate response.”
Diplomacy has failed when the fighting starts, in the minds of Western diplomacy. For Turkish, Iranian and Russian diplomats this is not the case. Diplomacy is part of the carrot and stick, where the carrot and stick are all part of the same stick. Iran’s top diplomat Javad Zarif doesn’t view proxy attacks on the US in Iraq as somehow undermining his mission of engaging the West, rather it is part of leverage. US State Department officials have sometimes viewed US troops from Central Command as “in the way.”  
Former US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey, one of America’s most veteran diplomats and also a very pro-Turkey voice, told Al-Monitor in December that US Central Command was “out of control.” He characterized how he views the US military. “We’re just here to fight terrorists, let the f---heads in State Department take care of Turkey, and we can say or do anything we want that pleases us and pleases our little allies, and it doesn’t matter.” 
How would one like to be a Western military commander leading a patrol in Syria or securing facilities at Erbil, where US troops recently came under rocket attack by an Iran-backed proxy, knowing that US diplomats speak this way about your role? Meanwhile the Iranian ambassador to Iraq and the IRGC and Iran’s proxies such as Kataib Hezbollah can sit secretly and plan rocket attacks.  
This compartmentalization affects how the US deals with Iran’s nuclear game of mirrors and threats. Because US policy is always compartmentalized and because the end goal is a “deal,” Iran knows that it can exert pressure through various means. It can, for instance, encourage the US to end the terrorist designation of the Houthi rebels in Yemen and then immediately increase attacks on Saudi Arabia. There is no “deal” or quid-pro-quo. In Lebanon Iran knows it can have its Hezbollah proxy murder Lokman Slim, a publisher and commentator, without any repercussions. In Iraq the Iranians know they can fire missiles at US forces in Erbil or US diplomats in Baghdad and there will be no pushback. In each instance the quiet messaging is “if you go back to the deal we might be able to stop these attacks.” 
Iran understands that one simple message conveys the end game for its negotiations: The only way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is war. Western countries and the US do not want war. Therefore the only way to slow down Iran’s production of a nuclear weapon is to give Iran what it wants. In the absence of Iran getting what it wants it will have a “right” to use proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon to attack others. If Iran gets what it wants it might be able to reduce these attacks and give the West quiet in the region.
This methodology, linking Iran’s actions across the entire region, including Hezbollah’s trade in narcotics that spans Africa and South America, is how Iran successfully keys in each proxy group and its overall agenda and obtains what it wants. Iran may not even want nuclear weapons. But it knows that it can use every step of uranium enrichment, every centrifuge, every inspection deadline, to its advantage.  
Iran runs circles around Western negotiators because it understands this game works. It doesn’t behave the same way when dealing with Turkey, Russia, China or other regimes and groups. For instance it never mobilizes proxies to attack Turkish embassies. The challenge for those who deal with Iran is wondering if the messaging from Tehran about nuclear weapons is really the issue that underpins what Iran’s main goal is.
The Western goal is to avoid war and also avoid a nuclear Iran. Iran’s goal may not be nuclear weapons, but rather using the distraction of the process of nuclear proliferation to give Iran impunity in other areas.  It also wants to achieve a scenario that gives it a route to a nuclear weapon in such a way that it appears to not violate the deals it made, which is why the JCPOA had a series of time frames in it so Iran could begin to import arms again and eventually return to its nuclear program when necessary.  


Tags Iran United States diplomacy Iran Deal Iran Nuclear Deal Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by