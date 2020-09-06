The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran shows off air defense in Kurdistan, Azerbaijan border region

While Iran has generally conducted operations against Kurdish dissidents in this area, the highlighting of air defense is interesting for shedding light on regional commanders.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 21:28
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran has granted a rare interview with one off its top air defense officials responsible for areas in five provinces that border the Kurdistan region of Iraq and also Azerbaijan. With a headquarters in Ardabil province, this is considered the “gate” to the Islamic Republic of Iran and is a sensitive area because of minority populations, simmering insurgencies and security concerns.  
While Iran has generally conducted operations against Kurdish dissidents in this area, recently bragging about having defeated the PJAK group over the last decade, the highlighting of air defense is interesting because it sheds light on regional commanders responsible for a unique frontier. According to Tasnim, the commander here is named Brig.-Gen. Abbas Azimi, and he says that he has carried out his mission successfully.  
The commander of this Northwest Air Defense Zone discussed the use of special UAV radars in the region. Iran has recently boasts of using new drones with precision munitions and extending its radar range. “We have detected threats at distance from the border, but they did not dare enter the border.” What were these threats? He does not specify. Turkey has been conducted a major campaign using drones against Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq in recent months. Turkey has urged Iran to help it fight PKK-linked groups, such as PJAK. In 2018 Iran also used drones to monitor ballistic missile strikes on a Kurdish group in Koya. A drone strike also targeted PJAK in Iraq recently.  
This means Iran wants to secure this region. The air defender does not mention what countries might threaten Iran, however, last year, pro-Iranian groups in Iraq linked to the Popular Mobilization Units accused Israel of attacks on their munitions warehouses and specifically claimed Israel used drones.  
Iran’s air defense for the northwest says that the country has made major advances and that 90% of systems are made locally. Iran has relied for a long time on its own technological know-how because of sanctions. It has developed local systems such as the 3rd Khordad air defense system which downed the US Global Hawk last June. It tried to send this system to Iraq in April 2018 to T-4 airbase but that shipment was reportedly destroyed in an airstrike.  
In August, Iran unveiled the Bavar 373 which it said was a new locally produced system that was developed over the last decade. The Bavar 373 uses a missile that may have a 200 km range. The missile’s origins are actually long ago in a pro-1979 American missile used by the Shah’s regime. The Khordad system by contrast uses a missile with origins likely in a Russian BUK air defense missile. Overall the systems represent achievements in using phased array radar, using both S and X band for detection and guidance.  
Iran declared operations S-200s in the 1990s and sought S-300s from Russia. Iran also uses the SA-15 or Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile which it acquired in the early 2000s and which it used by mistake to shoot down a Ukrainian airliner in January 2020. Iran has vast missile technology, including with origins in China, Russia, North Korea and other missile technology that it acquired or reverse-engineered over the years, experimenting with longer ranges for solid and liquid fuel.  
Iran’s air defender in the article notes that there are some 20 types of systems he has access to detect enemy aircraft or drones. He says that this includes the usual mix of using frequencies, optics and sensors to cover the skies over northwest Iran. He also has the Bavar 373 long-range missile defense which is more complex. “The Commander of the Northwest Air Defense Zone announced the design and construction of advanced command and control systems in air defense.” He also says Iran is advancing in electronic warfare and that young experts are innovating to make Iran more secure.  
Of particular interest he mentioned the importance of drones and UAVs being constructed in his region. “At present Iran can export UAV products.” Iran has been discussing arms exports recently as an arms embargo will be lifted in October. Iran says it maintains round-the-clock observation and using intelligence to prevent aggression. The air defender Azimi noted that air defense is not a new military endeavor but dates from the First World War.  
It was not clear why Tasnim included this interview at this time. It mentions, oddly, the difficulty of land acquisition for a headquarters for the unit and the need for regulations of helicopters. Those minor details may be for internal government consumption. Iran has sought to export its air defense abilities and it may be designed to showcase competence for export needs. Overall the message may be to Turkey, Iraq, dissident groups and others that northwest Iran is not a porous airspace but that it has advanced air defense. The region is mountainous and difficult to defend.


Tags Iran kurdistan drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by