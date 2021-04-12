Iranian FM calls cyberattack on Natanz a 'war crime,' 'nuclear terrorism'





"The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions... We will not fall into their trap... We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks," Zarif was quoted by state TV as saying.

"But we will take our revenge against the Zionists."

Israel – whose existence Iran does not recognize – has not formally commented on the incident. The White House said the United States was not involved in the attack and had no comment on speculation about the cause of the incident.

In the letter to Guterres, Zarif said those involved in the cyberattack "committed a grave war crime" and "any power with knowledge of, or acquiescence in, this act must also be held accountable as an accomplice to this war crime."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday explicitly blamed Israel for the cyberattack on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, saying it was a "war crime" and a form of "nuclear terrorism," in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.