Iran’s paratroopers drill with old American C-130s

Iranian airborne troops trained in southern Iran on Tuesday, the latest Iranian military drill. Iran has been showcasing missiles, drones and naval ships in recent weeks, seeking to show off its capabilities on the eve of the incoming Biden administration. “Airborne forces including hundreds of paratroopers using several C-130s of the Army Air Force coordinated accurate jumps,” Iran’s Tasnim reported. The drill involved them jumping behind mock enemy lines and then picking up equipment that was also dropped for them, including motorcycles. It also involved the use of 107mm rockets, the kind pro-Iranian groups in Iraq have used to attack US forces. Iran says that it used “upgraded personnel carriers by the Air Force, carrying out raiding operations using and supporting various weapons, capturing coastal areas, loading armored equipment and light heavy weapons in the shortest possible time and carrying out an operation in accordance with real scenarios." Iran says it used what it calls the Nezaja Rapid Reaction Force. The use of C-130s is interesting because these are old aircraft Iran received in the 1960s and 1970s. Introduced in the 1950s, the C-130 is a mainstay of transport. More than 2,600 have been delivered to the US Air Force by Lockheed Martin, and they are used by 70 countries. However, in Iran’s case the country is openly an adversary of the US and the aircraft were delivered to the Shah’s regime prior to the 1979 revolution in the country. “The recent war games show to enemies the Iranian nation’s will to defend its independence and territorial integrity,” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander General Hossein Salami told state TV. “Our fingers are on the trigger on behalf of the nation.”
