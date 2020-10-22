The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s ‘Quick Sand’ cyberattack on Israel by ‘MuddyWater’ revealed

This is part of a cycle of reports about cyberwarfare in the Middle East that escalated in April.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 18:00
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Iran attempted to carry out a cyberattack on Israel, according various reports, including by Al Ain media in the Gulf. The attack is one of many recent reports about cyberattacks. In May, a cyberattack on Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port was reported, and another attack on Iran’s ports was reported on October 19. In July, more media reports revealed Iranian cyberattacks on Israel’s water infrastructure.
This is part of a cycle of reports about cyberwarfare in the Middle East that escalated in April. An Israeli Institute for National Security Studies report noted that Israel’s water system was attacked by Iran on April 24 and 25. Iranian government agencies were targeted in a cyberattack, according to reports, on October 14.
On October 15, Clear Sky Cyber Security posted that “during September 2020, we identified a new campaign targeting many prominent Israeli organizations. The campaign was attributed to the Iranian threat actor ‘MuddyWater’ (also known as TEMP.Zagros, Static Kitten and Seedworm). MuddyWater was previously exposed as a contractor for the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).”
Operation “Quick Sand” was also reported at a Farsi website and re-reported by Al Ain. This operation aimed to “sabotage infrastructure and vital institutions.” The IranWire website, which was one source of the details, also noted that Israel’s cyber companies Profero and ClearSky had identified hacks by the Muddy Water group to put malware into Israeli companies. This was linked to the IRGC.
Calcalist wrote that “according to the report’s findings, the attack used malware aimed at encrypting computers and blocking users from accessing them, similarly to a ransomware only without demanding money... The Iranian hacker group, dubbed MuddyWater, used a relatively new tactic in order to penetrate the Israeli companies’ security systems. Hacking has been yet another front in the ongoing digital war between Israel and the West against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards over the past several years.”
The Al-Ain story asserts that the incident shows that Iran has started a new round of cyberattacks. It is “similar to the attacks this summer against the facilities of the Israel’s national water carrier.” The report says that a 2012 attack on Saudi Aramco’s facility known as “Shamoon” was similar to “Quick Sand.” The attacks on Israel used phishing schemes by sending PDF or Excel files via email. These downloaded ransomware known as “Thanos.” Many companies in the Middle East have been affected by extortion related to these attacks, the report says.
Iran also seeks to “harm Israeli institutions” by getting them to download malicious software through a vulnerability that then lead to encryption of work and disrupts the institutions. The report says Clear sky and Profero stopped the attacks. The scale of the attacks go far beyond Israel, including some seven percent of the total attacks this year. Some 30 companies have been targeted. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence is involved as well.
The reports of the attack comes as Iran has received sanctions relief from an arms embargo and conducted air defense drills this week. Iran has been seeking to show off its new technological abilities, such as radar, in recent months. This is part of Tehran’s boast about its ability to get around US sanctions and develop indigenous capabilities.


Tags Iran hack Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by