Israel not expected to attack Iran nuclear facilities, to focus on bases, intelligence sites - NYT

Israel's response to Iran's missile barrage attack at the beginning of October will not be attacking its nuclear facilities but rather targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's military bases and intelligence sites, according to a Monday report from the New York Times citing officials.

The report said while Israel would prefer to have US backing in its response, Biden and other US officials have said that strikes on nuclear facilities would be ineffective and "plunge the region into a full-scale war," the report said. However, the nuclear facilities as targets may come into consideration should Iran escalate with attacks of their own. Both former and senior Israeli officials have

The Times also reported Pentagon officials wondering whether Israel is preparing a retaliatory response against Iran alone. The report also cited former and current senior Israeli officials who acknowledged doubts about whether Israel can actually cause damage to Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran has already attacked Israel twice this year directly, with the first time being in April.

Warnings of escalation

US President Joe Biden has initially warned Israel after the Iranian strike earlier this month that the Jewish state's response should be "proportionate." US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that Israel should avoid any steps that would result in Iran escalating tensions. Over the years, Iran has increased its production of uranium that would allow it to build a bomb, according to estimates. A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. (credit: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo)

The Times report also claims a "rising call" in Israel where the country has the opportunity to set back Iranian capability in the region by a few years. Former US President Donald Trump said in a speech that Israel should “hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.” It also mentioned should tensions escalate between the two countries, one likely target for Israel's response would be Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment plant, and reported that Israel already has developed plans in how to "cripple the giant centrifuge hall."

The Times stated that the enrichment plant has been the focus of Israel's and the US's attention for around 22 years.