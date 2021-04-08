The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel concerned as US offers to axe Iran sanctions for JCPOA compliance

The JCPOA is the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which placed limitations on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program that would expire in 2030.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 8, 2021 16:31
US State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021. (photo credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021.
(photo credit: CAROLYN KASTER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
 Reducing pressure on Iran will not lead it to moderate its position, a senior Israel official said Thursday, after the US said it was prepared to lift some sanctions.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the US is “prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be.”
The JCPOA is the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which placed limitations on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program that would expire in 2030, along with the gradual lifting of sanctions.
The US left the deal in 2018, placing new sanctions in a “maximum pressure” campaign. US President Joe Biden, however, seeks to return to the JCPOA, along with renewed Iranian compliance, followed by negotiations to make the agreement “longer and stronger,” as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
The latest remarks on American willingness to lift sanctions came as the US and Iran were involved in indirect talks in Vienna on returning to the JCPOA. Iran has said it will not reduce its uranium enrichment or uranium metal development, both violations of the JCPOA, until the US revokes all post-2018 sanctions.
The senior Israeli official said that “one of our problems with the American position as articulated is that, if you ask people here in the region, the Iranians have moderated their position only when there has been persistent and determined pressure on them.”
In other words, “lifting the leverage that you have…is not the way to get the Iranians to moderate their position.”
The official also argued that the Iranians will not agree to strengthening the JCPOA if there is less pressure on them.
“The Iranians aren’t going to want that, because the current deal is great for them. If you reduce pressure just to return to the old deal, you won’t get a new deal. Why would they agree to something that would seriously prevent them from getting a nuclear weapon in that situation?” he asked.
The official pointed to Iran’s most recent violations of the Iran deal as “proof” that the JCPOA does not block its path to a nuclear weapon, because “it left the Iranians with an infrastructure in place so they can decide when they want to do things that even the Europeans say have no plausible civilian use.”
The European countries party to the JCPOA – UK, Germany and France - released statements in recent months that Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 20% and development of uranium metal have no credible civilian use.


Tags Iran sanctions Iran Deal us israel iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by