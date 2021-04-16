Israel pledges to prevent a nuclear Iran in UAE, Cyprus, Greece talks

Israel pledged to do “what-ever it takes” to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons, when it participated Friday in the first ever quadratic meeting with the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus and Greece.

“We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremist and antisemitic regime [in Tehran] from acquiring nuclear weapons,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters in Paphos, Cyprus.

The foreign ministers of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Greece, Nikos Dendias also issued statements as did Anwar Gargash, who is the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs. Ashkenazi invited the three diplomats to visit Israel in the near future.

Israel, Cyrus and Greece already have a regional partnership, which they expanded on Friday for the first time to include the UAE, as a sign of the shifting alliances brought about by the Abraham Accords. Under the rubric of those accords Israel normalized ties with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

“The meeting we held today is the first real step to expand the impact of the Abraham Accords with our partners Greece and Cyprus. This new and important four-way partnership stretches from the shores of the Arabian Gulf to the shores of Europe,” Ashkenazi said of the meeting.

During the conversations that took place in Cyprus on Friday, discussions were held on the dangers both Iran and its proxy Hezbollah pose to the Middle East, Ashkenazi said.

"Iran its proxies bring destruction and instability to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen,” Ashkenazi explained.

He spoke in the aftermath of sea skirmishes between Iran and Israel and on the same day Tehran moved closer to its ability to produce a nuclear weapon with an announcement that it began 60% uranium enrichment.

“Iran is striving to acquire nuclear weapons and continues to develop long-range missiles. Those would pose a significant threat to Israel and its neighbors,” Ashkenazi said.

“Israel is determined to defend itself against any attempt to harm its sovereignty and its citizens,” Ashkenazi said.

He called on other regional countries to normalize ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords and also urged the Palestinians to engage in negotiations with Israel. Such Israeli-Palestinian talks have been frozen since 2014.

But the issue of strategic threats was only one of the topics dealt with by the four men. They also focused in their talks on energy and economic cooperation as well as ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basis of the meetings between Israel, Greece and Cyprus in the past has been a natural gas pipeline, that would expand energy resources for those countries and which would extend to Europe.

Ashkenazi said that he hoped that Eastern Mediterranean energy partnership would now extend to the Gulf.

Gargash said that the UAE sought an “ambitious and positive agenda in the region and the Abraham Accords were driven by the necessity of an alternative strategic view the region based on stability, prosperity and opportunity.”

The UAE, he said, believes that there should be constructive engagement and prosperity in the region through such partnerships.

“I have strong confidence that we will continue on the path to furthering our partnership through positive dialogue,” Gargash said.

The four diplomates also discussed issues involving Turkey, Libya and Syria.