The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli Chamber of Commerce signs deal with Bahraini equivalent

Lavie also claimed that Bahrain is a potential gateway to the Saudi market.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 19:01
Kingdom of Bahrain flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kingdom of Bahrain flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel's Chamber of Commerce has signed an agreement of cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bahrain, marking the opening of trade ties between the two countries following the establishment of formal ties on Sunday, according a government press release.
The two commerce bodies agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding for business cooperation, which was signed by Uriel Lin, President of the Israeli Association of Chambers of Commerce and Zeev Lavie, Director of the Foreign Relations Division of the Association of Chambers of Commerce, who were joined by an official delegation of representatives from Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bahrain.
Association President Lin praised the decision to build closer trade ties with Bahrain, saying in a statement that "This is another move that the Association of Chambers of Commerce is making today to expand two-way trade relations with the Gulf states, starting with direct cooperation agreements with countries with which we have peace agreements and diplomatic relations. And from there also as a springboard to all the Gulf states."
"We owe a special thanks to the Chairman of our International Committee, Vice President Amir Shani, and the Director of the Foreign Relations Division, Zeev Lavie, for their momentum in strengthening and shaping ties with the Gulf states and in accelerating processes offering the most effective solutions for the business sector. The whole thing," Lin added.
Included in the agreement is mutual recognition of the chambers' services and the promotion of cooperation for businesses in the two countries, with a special note made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led businesses to find new markets to enter.
"Establishing relations with chambers of commerce in the Gulf states and Bahrain in particular is a strategic asset and an effective platform for promoting the Israeli economy and trade relations between the two countries. The agreement between chambers is of particular historical importance, and it will contribute to warming relations with Saudi Arabia," noted Foreign Relations Director Lavie.
Lavie also claimed that Bahrain is a potential gateway to the Saudi market, the largest economy in the Arab world. He also noted that Bahrain has lower exportation costs to the United States and other Gulf States, a stable banking system, and growing real estate market, and a healthcare system interested in Israeli medical technologies.  


Tags Israel saudi arabia bahrain commercial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Joint List - On the wrong side of history with Israel-UAE deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu turning Israel into an unhealthy democracy? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Can Israeli democracy be hijacked? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by