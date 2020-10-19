Israel's Chamber of Commerce has signed an agreement of cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bahrain, marking the opening of trade ties between the two countries following the establishment of formal ties on Sunday, according a government press release.The two commerce bodies agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding for business cooperation, which was signed by Uriel Lin, President of the Israeli Association of Chambers of Commerce and Zeev Lavie, Director of the Foreign Relations Division of the Association of Chambers of Commerce, who were joined by an official delegation of representatives from Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bahrain. Bahrain, saying in a statement that "This is another move that the Association of Chambers of Commerce is making today to expand two-way trade relations with the Gulf states, starting with direct cooperation agreements with countries with which we have peace agreements and diplomatic relations. And from there also as a springboard to all the Gulf states.""We owe a special thanks to the Chairman of our International Committee, Vice President Amir Shani, and the Director of the Foreign Relations Division, Zeev Lavie, for their momentum in strengthening and shaping ties with the Gulf states and in accelerating processes offering the most effective solutions for the business sector. The whole thing," Lin added. Included in the agreement is mutual recognition of the chambers' services and the promotion of cooperation for businesses in the two countries, with a special note made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led businesses to find new markets to enter. "Establishing relations with chambers of commerce in the Gulf states and Bahrain in particular is a strategic asset and an effective platform for promoting the Israeli economy and trade relations between the two countries. The agreement between chambers is of particular historical importance, and it will contribute to warming relations with Saudi Arabia," noted Foreign Relations Director Lavie. Lavie also claimed that Bahrain is a potential gateway to the Saudi market, the largest economy in the Arab world. He also noted that Bahrain has lower exportation costs to the United States and other Gulf States, a stable banking system, and growing real estate market, and a healthcare system interested in Israeli medical technologies. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Association President Lin praised the decision to build closer trade ties with