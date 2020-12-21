The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli firsts in Dubai include diamonds and organic technology

New restrictions will slow down Israeli travel by the 26th of December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 12:10
AN ISRAELI poses with Emiratis in Dubai last week. It’s time to pay attention to Arabs who live here, too. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
AN ISRAELI poses with Emiratis in Dubai last week. It’s time to pay attention to Arabs who live here, too.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
With an estimated 70,000 Israelis now having visited Dubai since the first flights began on November 26, the number of “firsts” for Israelis continues to grow. Israelis attended GITEX, a tech confab in massive numbers in early December and followed it up with the first Israelis to present at the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo and the first Israelis to take part in the largest rough diamond tender by the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC).
The DMCC is the “world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise,” it says. DMCC announced that it had hosted the “largest rough diamond tender ever to take place in the UAE” on December 17. The massive number of diamonds included 379,912 carats of rough diamonds sold, valued at some $87.47 million with 115 winning customers and 250 companies participating. “500 individuals flew into Dubai to take part in the event with delegates from India, Hong Kong, Russia, Israel, Belgium and Lebanon. The record-breaking tender, organised by Stargems DMCC in Almas Tower, offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from South Africa and Angola over an eight-day period,” DMCC said.  
“Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, this record-breaking tender is a tremendous boost of confidence for the entire industry and testament to the strength and resilience of Dubai’s diamond ecosystem. DMCC’s strategic location, unmatched global connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure mean that we remain the destination of choice for the international trade,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officers of DMCC. DMCC opened an office in the Israel Diamond Exchange in early December and Sulayem has been excited about the opportunities that the new peace with Israel present.  
Meanwhile, Eliyahu McLean, a sales manager for Eco Friend, said he saw a huge interest in Eco Friend’s products and Israeli innovation at the recent Organic and Natural Products Expo. Thousands came to the expo and saw the three Israeli participants as well as a Palestinian company called Pal Herbs. This is the Middle East’s sole business event that focuses on organic and natural products, organizers say. It is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and represents the Emirates support for ecological initiatives.  
There were three Israeli companies this year, which made Israel one of the main exhibitors from the ten countries that exhibited. This is a similar footprint to Israel at GITEX where some 150 Israeli companies came amid the 1,200 exhibitors. It was a first, but it was also a big “first.” Israeli companies have played a role in the UAE in the past, even before the peace deal, but through subsidiaries or partner companies in other countries that did business there. The peace deals changed all that and Israelis have been rushing to Dubai to take part in everything. Important initiatives such as the UAE-Israel Business Council have helped pave the way for new partnerships between companies in Israel and the Gulf. Co-founders Fleur Hassan Nahoum and Dorian Barak underline that in discussions about their recent success in helping companies and industry leaders meet.  
McLean found the organic market exciting with a steady stream of people coming to the Israeli booth. Arugot Natural Organic Skincare was also at the expo. Eco Friend makes. Non-toxic, plant-based alternatives that McLean said includes a line of some 22 products, such as laundry soap and floor soap and window cleaning supplies. They brought samples to the show in Dubai and found that people not only wanted the samples but were eager for doing business. This included interest in business in the Gulf but also further afield because the UAE is a hub for Asia and businesspeople from around the world. As the relationships Israel is developing in the Gulf grow this unique combination of Tel Aviv, Dubai as regional trade hubs linking Europe and Asia has keen strategic importance for the overall corridor that links Greece, Israel, the UAE, the wider Gulf and India with Asian markets in general.  
New restrictions will slow down Israeli travel by the 26th of December due to the coronavirus pandemic. However a month of travel has shown just how large the opportunities and potential is for Israel-Gulf ties. 


Tags UAE Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by