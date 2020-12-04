Israeli scientists warned to be warry following Fakhrizadeh assassination

Following the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Israeli nuclear experts and former senior staff of the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona have been warned to take safety precautions, Kan News reported Friday.One scientist, who previously worked at the center, was warned by Israeli security officials that his actions online and on social media may be monitored by Iranian elements, Kan said. He was warned not to walk the same routes regularly and to be wary of strange packages or unusual events.
Iran has vowed revenge for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, who was shot and killed in Damavand, east of Tehran last week. Fakhrizadeh was a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer and headed Iran’s nuclear weapons project.Israel’s military and defense establishment have increased intelligence collection relating to the Jewish state’s already tense northern borders. In addition, Israel has instructed its embassies around the world to beef up their security and asked government officials to refrain from upcoming visits to Gulf countries.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
.@kann_news Reports: Following the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh, nuclear experts and senior officials who previously served at the Israeli Negev Nuclear Research Center are asked to "exercise extra caution in their daily conduct".— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 4, 2020
Iran has vowed revenge for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist, who was shot and killed in Damavand, east of Tehran last week. Fakhrizadeh was a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer and headed Iran’s nuclear weapons project.Israel’s military and defense establishment have increased intelligence collection relating to the Jewish state’s already tense northern borders. In addition, Israel has instructed its embassies around the world to beef up their security and asked government officials to refrain from upcoming visits to Gulf countries.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}