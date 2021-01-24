The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel's government to raise ICC response with Biden administration

“The outgoing administration sanctioned the ICC, and we supported this pressure,” the official said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 24, 2021 16:03
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)
Israel is likely to bring up the possibility of proceedings against it in the International Criminal Court in early meetings with new US President Joe Biden, an official with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
“The outgoing administration sanctioned the ICC, and we supported this pressure,” the official said. “This will be one of the issues we are eager to raise with the incoming administration.”
Israel is concerned that the Biden administration will lift sanctions on the ICC, enacted by the Trump administration last year, and the court will allow Bensouda to open a full investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes, Kan reported on Sunday.
Such an investigation could come with arrest warrants for prominent Israeli military and diplomatic officials, past and present.
The ICC has “a tendency to pervert justice,” and both the US and Israel are “on the receiving end of some of these crazy things,” the official added, referring to the ICC investigation of claims the US committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
“We would hope that we can find common ground with the incoming administration,” the official said.
Neither Biden nor senior members of his administration have said what their position will be on the matter
Bensouda's term as chief prosecutor ends in June, and Israel will also ask the Biden administration to have her be replaced with someone friendlier, Israel Hayom reported. Since neither Israel nor the US are members of the court, their direct influence may be minimal, but they could work with likeminded allies who are parties to the Rome Statute.
ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda conducted a preliminary investigation into alleged war crimes committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating she believes they have occurred. She said Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal, and claimed that Israel violated the laws of war during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and the 2018 Gaza border riots. She also accused Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups of targeting Israeli civilians and using Palestinians as human shields.
Bensouda requested that the ICC Pretrial Chamber authorize a full criminal probe into those matters in by March 2020. The chamber has yet to decide on the matter.
Neither the US nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court, and as such, argue that the court does not have any jurisdiction over their matters. The ICC is not supposed to rule in countries with judiciaries that punish war criminals.
The US slammed Bensouda’s report last year. Allies of Israel who are members of the court were also critical, with Australia saying "Palestine" is not a state and therefore cannot be party to the Rome Statute, and Germany warning against politicizing the court. Those countries, as well as Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Brazil and Uganda filed amicus briefs against the ICC's jurisdiction to adjudicate war crime claims against Israel.
The ICC also investigated alleged war crimes by the US, as well as other countries, in Afghanistan since 2003. In March 2020, an ICC judge said there are reasonable grounds to believe war crimes had been committed. Later that year, the Trump administration sanctioned ICC lawyers and investigators, and then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo called the ICC a "kangaroo court."


Tags United States Joe Biden ICC international criminal court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

There needs to be a crackdown on the haredi sector

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
David Wolpe

Parashat Bo: Multiple meanings of matzah

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by