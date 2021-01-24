Israel's government to raise ICC response with Biden administration

Israel is likely to bring up the possibility of proceedings against it in the International Criminal Court in early meetings with new US President Joe Biden , an official with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

“The outgoing administration sanctioned the ICC, and we supported this pressure,” the official said. “This will be one of the issues we are eager to raise with the incoming administration.”

Israel is concerned that the Biden administration will lift sanctions on the ICC, enacted by the Trump administration last year, and the court will allow Bensouda to open a full investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes, Kan reported on Sunday.

Such an investigation could come with arrest warrants for prominent Israeli military and diplomatic officials, past and present.

The ICC has “a tendency to pervert justice,” and both the US and Israel are “on the receiving end of some of these crazy things,” the official added, referring to the ICC investigation of claims the US committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

“We would hope that we can find common ground with the incoming administration,” the official said.

Neither Biden nor senior members of his administration have said what their position will be on the matter

Bensouda's term as chief prosecutor ends in June, and Israel will also ask the Biden administration to have her be replaced with someone friendlier, Israel Hayom reported. Since neither Israel nor the US are members of the court, their direct influence may be minimal, but they could work with likeminded allies who are parties to the Rome Statute.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda conducted a preliminary investigation into alleged war crimes committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating she believes they have occurred. She said Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal, and claimed that Israel violated the laws of war during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and the 2018 Gaza border riots. She also accused Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups of targeting Israeli civilians and using Palestinians as human shields.

Bensouda requested that the ICC Pretrial Chamber authorize a full criminal probe into those matters in by March 2020. The chamber has yet to decide on the matter.

Neither the US nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court, and as such, argue that the court does not have any jurisdiction over their matters. The ICC is not supposed to rule in countries with judiciaries that punish war criminals.

The US slammed Bensouda’s report last year. Allies of Israel who are members of the court were also critical, with Australia saying "Palestine" is not a state and therefore cannot be party to the Rome Statute, and Germany warning against politicizing the court. Those countries, as well as Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Brazil and Uganda filed amicus briefs against the ICC's jurisdiction to adjudicate war crime claims against Israel.