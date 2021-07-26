The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan has been attacked by Iranian-made drones - King Abdullah

"Unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have to deal with," Abdullah said to CNN.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 26, 2021 08:23
Drone displayed in Army Day parade in Iran, April 18, 2021 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/MEHR NEWS)
Drone displayed in Army Day parade in Iran, April 18, 2021
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/MEHR NEWS)
Jordan has been attacked by Iranian-made drones and has been hit by Iranian-made missiles that were aimed towards Israel but missed it, hitting Jordan instead, Jordanian King Abdullah II told CNN in an interview on Sunday.
In response to a question concerning whether or not he would prefer to see Iran return to the nuclear deal, Abdullah told CNN that "There are legitimate concerns in our part of the world on a lot of portfolios that the Americans are hopefully going to be able to discuss with the Iranians."
Abdullah listed off a number of issues related to Iran, including the nuclear program, ballistic missile advancements, cyberattacks and firefights along Jordan's borders.
"The nuclear program affects Israel as it does the Gulf," said Abdullah.
"The ballistic technology has improved dramatically," added the Jordanian monarch. "We've seen that, unfortunately, against American bases in Iraq. We've seen Saudi being the recipient of missiles out of Yemen. Israel from Syria and Lebanon to an extent, and what misses Israel sometimes lands in Jordan. So we do have these concerns.
"Add to that [the] increased cyberattacks on many of our countries. The firefights on our borders have increased almost to the times when we were at the high end with Da'esh (ISIS). And unfortunately, Jordan has been attacked by drones that have come out that are Iranian signature that we have to deal with," said Abdullah to CNN, adding that all the issues he'd listed had risen in the past year or so and were escalating.
Abdullah added that he feels that the American and Iranian positions in the Vienna talks are "somewhat far apart."
The Jordanian king pointed to efforts by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to engage with Iran in order to lower tensions.
"Let's hope that those talks get us to a better position where we can calm the region because we have so many challenges," added Abdullah to CNN.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls, the IDF shot down an Iranian drone near the border with Jordan in northern Israel. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that the drone was believed to have been launched from either Iraq or Syria.
In past alleged Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Syrian air defense missiles have fallen by accident in Jordan while responding to the airstrikes.
During the CNN interview, Abdullah also revealed that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The king added that he met with the "prime minister" as well, seeming to confirm earlier reports by Israeli media that he had met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, although he did not specify if he was referring to the Israeli or Palestinian prime minister.
Abdullah is on a two-week visit to the US and met with US President Joe Biden last week. Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit Biden at the White House. He is to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Reuters and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Jordan drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by