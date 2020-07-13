The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan's King Abdullah: Coronavirus under control, time to boost economy

Looking ahead, King Abdullah said his country would "come out stronger compared to other countries in the region."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 13, 2020 08:34
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020. (photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020.
(photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)
King of Jordan, Abdullah II, said on Sunday that after bringing the coronavirus spread under control, Jordan is now ready to shift its focus back to rebuilding the country's economy, according to Agence France-Presse.
“We have successfully dealt with the coronavirus, which today is under control in Jordan,” the monarch said during a meeting with prominent Jordanians.
 “But like every country in the world, we have paid an economic price, and the time has come to focus… on the economic situation,” he added.
Identifying the threat in late January, Jordan's National Epidemics Committee and Health Ministry designated hospitals and established various protocols to deal with the arrival of the coronavirus in the country in its early stages.
In mid-March, with only one confirmed case, Jordan instated a relatively strict policy for dealing with the spread of coronavirus, issuing a nationwide lockdown and using tracking measures such as electronic bracelets and drones for ensuring quarantine regulations and for monitoring newly-arrived travelers in the county. 
With 1,179 recorded cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths, most new daily infections in Jordan are limited to quarantined arrivals from abroad, with nearly no new cases due to community transmissions. 
Looking ahead, King Abdullah said his country would "come out stronger compared to other countries in the region."
But the two-month coronavirus lockdown has crippled Jordanian businesses and slashed state revenues by tens of millions of dollars, leading to the sharpest economic contraction in two decades.
The government expects the economy to shrink by 3.5% this year, a far cry from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate of 2% growth before the pandemic.
Already undertaking a tough three-year IMF reform program, the aid-dependent country tapped international debt markets this month to borrow $1.75 billion.
King Abdullah acknowledged the impact of the crisis, while expressing a shift in focus and a desire to start rebuilding the economy but added that any decision regarding easing lockdown regulations would need to be “closely examined.”
Reuters contributed to this article.


Tags Jordan King Abdullah economics Coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by