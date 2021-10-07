The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Khamenei shows poster with terrorist Soleimani and BDS supporters

“No, no to America, America is the enemy of the nations," reads one sign.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 00:29
A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carries pictures of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah's slain leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carries pictures of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah's slain leaders in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon February 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
The office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a poster showing fighters being led by the late US-sanctioned Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani along with supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel.
Omer Carmi, a PhD student at Tel Aviv University who covers Iran, tweeted a picture of the poster and wrote: “A new poster by Khamenei’s office, showing a march of 'freedom-fighters' led by Soleimani. It includes BDS activists, activists who oppose normalization w Israel, protesters against the Yemen war, people who protest against poverty & against limiting wearing Hijab in Europe.”
There are also two signs in Arabic as part of the poster read “Normalization is for traitors, not for freemen,” and “No, no to America, America is the enemy of the nations.” According to the Iraqi expert, the “no, no” sign is an Iraqi slogan.
The Trump administration launched a drone strike against Qasem Soleimani in 2020, killing the man who was the commander of the Quds Force and responsible for the murders of over 600 Americans.
oycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. Wikimedia Commonsoycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. Wikimedia Commons
The Austrian and German parliaments classified the BDS campaign targeting Israel as antisemitic. The parliaments said the BDS movement recalls the Nazi movement's boycott of Jewish businesses during the 1930s.
Iran’s regime promotes BDS at the annual al-Quds Day rallies, which were called into global action in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s theocracy.
Al-Quds rallies urge the destruction of Israel and blanket Iranian cities and European capitals such as London and Vienna. Iranian-backed Islamists have marched together with an amalgam of neo-Nazis, BDS activists, political leftists, Hezbollah members and supporters of the US- and EU-designated terrorist entity the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.


Iran bds Soleimani
