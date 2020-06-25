Kosovo designates Hezbollah as a terrorist entity

The Republic of Kosovo officially designated both Hezbollah's military and political wings as a terrorist group, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Meliza Haradinaj announced on Twitter on Tuesday.A year ago, Kosovo designated Hezbollah's military wing as a terrorist group, but following a proposal by the Foreign Affairs Ministry the parliament decided to designate the political wing as a terrorist entity as well. "After [Foreign Affairs Ministry’s] proposal, #Kosovo Government decided to declare both the political & military wings of #Hezbollah, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo," Haradinaj said in her Tuesday tweet. "This decision, contributes to protect & advance national, regional & global security interests."
The American Jewish Congress lauded the move."Hezbollah’s activities are a direct threat to peace and security and Kosovo’s decision is an important step in the global fight against terrorism," the AJC said in a statement. "The artificial differentiation between Hezbollah’s political and military wings has created openings for Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, to continue to engage in its malignant activities in many countries around the world.""We urge other countries to follow Kosovo’s example in treating the entirety of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity and banning all its activities," they concluded.
Kosovo joins the list of more than a dozen countries - including Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Arab League and the European Union - that have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
After @MFAKOSOVO’s proposal, #Kosovo Government decided to declare both the political & military wings of #Hezbollah, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of . This decision, contributes to protect & advance national, regional & global security interests.— Meliza Haradinaj (@MelizaHaradinaj) June 23, 2020
The American Jewish Congress lauded the move."Hezbollah’s activities are a direct threat to peace and security and Kosovo’s decision is an important step in the global fight against terrorism," the AJC said in a statement. "The artificial differentiation between Hezbollah’s political and military wings has created openings for Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, to continue to engage in its malignant activities in many countries around the world.""We urge other countries to follow Kosovo’s example in treating the entirety of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity and banning all its activities," they concluded.
#Hezbollah’s activities are a direct threat to peace and security and #Kosovo’s decision is an important step in the global fight against terrorism. https://t.co/14L9ehoYgS— American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) June 24, 2020
Kosovo joins the list of more than a dozen countries - including Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Arab League and the European Union - that have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.