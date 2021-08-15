Lebanese citizens protest against two Hezbollah MPs - report

Lebanese citizens protested against two Hezbollah MPs over the weekend, with residents of the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon demonstrating against the deteriorating situation in the country amid a worsening economic crisis.

In the town of Ali al-Nahri, local residents reportedly surrounded Hezbollah MP Hussein Hajj Hassan on Friday evening after he arrived at a mosque in the town and began throwing tomatoes at him until he ran from the area.

Lebanese news site An-Nahar reported that multiple sources confirmed that a protest by young people against the economic crisis took place at the mosque where Hassan was visiting and that he gave a brief speech before he left the scene amid a heavy military presence.

Hassan denied that the incident occurred, saying that he delivered a speech at the scene without any issues and that reports to the contrary were "a fabrication, lies and a cheap attempt to stir up sedition," according to Lebanese reports.

On Thursday night, protesters reportedly gathered in front of the home of Hezbollah MP Anwar Jomaa in the town, clashing with the MP's office manager and stating that Jomaa has not done anything for the area during his term in office.

Jomaa claimed that the protesters attempted to break into his home and terrorize his wife and two daughters, according to Lebanon's El-Nashra newspaper.

Lebanese security forces reportedly arrested a number of people from Ali al-Nahri after the protests, although Lebanese reports varied on whether they were arrested for the protest against Hassan or the protest against Jomaa.

Despite the arrests, Jomaa stated that he did not file any complaints, but added that he couldn't remain silent about the "insults, slanderous speech and beating on the doors" of his home. The MP stated that he is not against "democratic objection" or criticism, but that the protest over the weekend went beyond criticism.

The Hezbollah movement in the Beqaa region responded to the reports, claiming that the reports about the protest against Hassan were "untrue and pure malicious rumors."

The movement stated that Hassan gave a speech at the mosque and that after he left, there was an individual dispute between two people that was filmed and then shared on social media as a problem with Hassan. "We confirm that this news is not true, and we call on all social media and media to pay attention to the reality of things,” said the Hezbollah movement.

Concerning the protests in front of Jomaa's home, the movement stated that "those angry due to the economic and social conditions gathered in front of the house of MP Anwar Jomaa for some time and left the place, and as a result of the Army Intelligence’s knowledge of the matter, their homes were raided on Saturday morning and they were arrested." The movement insisted that it worked with the military to release those who were arrested.

"We confirm that there is no problem between us and our people in the town of Ali al-Nahri, and the economic and social crisis that casts a shadow over everyone remains the motive for some anger here and there," said the movement. "What is required at this stage from all sides is to be patient and deal with matters wisely and with poise."

The Beqaa Valley is one of Hezbollah's strongholds in Lebanon.

Living conditions in Lebanon have continued to deteriorate as the country's economic crisis worsens. Gas, electricity and medication, among other necessities and services, are becoming hard to obtain throughout the country. Lebanese security forces began raiding gas stations throughout the country on Saturday in order to find illegally hoarded gasoline.

The price of basic food items increased by more than half in less than a month and over 700% since 2019, and clothing has become a luxury, according to a recent report by the Crisis Observatory, Arab News reported in July. A family of five was spending over 3.5 million Lebanese pounds ($2,300) on food per month as of the first half of July, according to the report. That's about five times the minimum wage, which stands at 675,000 pounds ($450).

As the economic crisis in Lebanon worsens, Hezbollah has come under fire in multiple protests.

On Sunday, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi called for the Lebanese army to take control of the southern part of the country, Hezbollah’s stronghold, and strictly implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, after recent clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We call upon the Lebanese army, which is responsible with the international forces for the security of the South, to take control of the entire lands of the South, to strictly implement Resolution 1701 and to prevent the launching of missiles from Lebanese territory, not for the sake of Israel’s safety, but rather for the safety of Lebanon,” said Rahi during Sunday Mass, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The Maronite patriarch stressed that he could not “accept, by virtue of equality before the law, that a party decides peace and war outside the decision of legality and the national decision entrusted to two-thirds of the members of the government.”

The patriarch stressed that “it is true that Lebanon has not signed peace with Israel, but it is also true that Lebanon has not decided war with it, and is officially committed to the 1949 truce,” adding that “we do not want to involve Lebanon in military operations that provoke devastating Israeli reactions.”

The Maronite patriarch would go on to attack the country’s leaders. “We ask officials and politicians: How will you convince the people that you are qualified to lead them towards salvation, and every day you plunge them into a new crisis? How will you convince the world that you are worthy of help while you do not care about the international conferences dedicated to the relief of the Lebanese and which are ready to save Lebanon? How will you convince yourselves that you were up to the level of responsibility and hopes? Is there any humanity in you to feel with people in their misery?” he asked rhetorically.

Last month, Lebanese citizens expressed outrage after pictures and videos from the lavish weddings of the daughters of two Hezbollah-affiliated politicians were leaked on social media, showing the politicians celebrating in style while most of Lebanon is suffering the effects of a worsening economic crisis.

A video showed Free Patriotic Movement MP Ibrahim Kanaan and former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walking their extravagantly dressed daughters down the aisle and revelers enjoying alcoholic beverages and luxurious meals, including salmon and truffles.

The FPM, of which President Michel Aoun is a founding member, is a Christian party allied with Hezbollah.

Social media users expressed outrage at the lavish events that took place despite the extreme conditions much of Lebanon is facing as part of its worsening economic crisis, with many mocking Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by referencing his past statements calling on his supporters to be patient and sacrifice.