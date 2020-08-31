Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch confronts Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai is at the center of controversy in Lebanon as he has increased his calls for the state to crack down on unauthorized weapons in the country, appearing to critique the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. In recent weeks since a massive explosion destroyed the port of Beirut and killed more than 150, the Christian leader has been more outspoken. He wants elections, and he has critiqued the “political class” that is entrenched in power. Lebanon is facing a major “danger,” he said over the weekend. It comes as the country will need to choose a new prime minister and government and as French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit again. Al-Ain media in the Gulf has stressed that Al-Rai has called for the state to confine all weapons under the control of the army and state. This comes after armed clashes with Hezbollah supporters last week and as there are concerns that Hezbollah is storing 150,000 rockets and munitions throughout the country. In response pro-Hezbollah voices have slammed the Maronite leader, claiming he is supporting “peace” and is linked to Israel. This is an attempt to link him to the UAE-Israel deal and make it appear he supports “normalization.” In fact the stance of those around Al-Rai is that Lebanon should not be part of regional conflicts. It is Hezbollah that has hijacked Lebanon and forced it to be part of the “resistance” against Israel. Unsurprisingly the increased tension and lack of government leadership puts religious leaders at the forefront. The Maronites are the traditional Christian leaders of Lebanon, but they have also found themselves at the forefront during the civil war in the 1970s and 1980s and many of their leaders have been assassinated. In addition, the president of Lebanon is always a Christian and the current president Michel Aoun is pro-Hezbollah. This puts the Patriarch potentially in the cross-hairs. Fifteen years ago Hezbollah members plotted and carried out the murder of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. A UN investigation accused four Hezbollah members and found one guilty this month. Rai’s criticism of illegal weapons caches in the last weeks therefore is controversial and could put him on a collision course with Hezbollah. He has been treading carefully in the wording of his sermons and speeches in this respect. But Lebanon is often a powderkeg. In addition, many regional countries want to inflame tensions in the small country.
