The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Moroccan FM praises Moroccan discretion in building ties with Israel

"The main feature of Moroccan diplomacy is that we work with complete discretion. Morocco has never been a braggart," he told i24News.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 11:10
Meir Ben Shabbat and Jared Kushner meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Meir Ben Shabbat and Jared Kushner meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
In the wake of the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and Morocco, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita told i24News about behind-the-scenes contacts between the two countries that have led to the agreements and explained that "since 2018, there have been many contacts, as His Majesty the King instructed."
Burita explained, "His Excellency spoke with the President of the United States and sent delegations to the United States, not only to meet with the Americans, but also with the Israelis."
Burita was asked during the interview about the discreet contacts and the rumor that he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly.
"The main feature of Moroccan diplomacy is that we work with complete discretion. Morocco has never been a braggart," he told i24News. "It is very clear that the Moroccan model has inspired peace efforts. In Morocco, the idea of ​​living together, Jews and Muslims living side by side, is not just an idea, it is a reality. It is part of our history, a reality that Moroccans lived in during the history of Morocco."
"In Morocco it is natural. We do not try to do things differently in order to please or seize an opportunity. In relations with Israel, Morocco behaved in a very natural way and we also see this in the remarks made by Meir Ben Shabbat, this is your Morocco. You can not find it anywhere else and that is why Morocco is different and special. "
Nevertheless, Burita stressed that "protecting the Palestinian interest is not contrary to our cooperation with Israel," recalling his firm and unchanged position regarding the Palestinian issue and the need to preserve the special character of the city of Jerusalem for the three religions and the status of His Majesty as President of the Al-Quds Committee and supporting peace and stability in the Middle East.
The delegation, led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, left early for Morocco Tuesday morning together with a US delegation headed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The US delegation did not return to Tel Aviv. They flew on the El Al commercial flight between the two countries.
During their trip, the parties signed agreements on visa exemptions, water cooperation, finance and aviation including direct flights between the two countries. Documents were also signed between Washington and Rabat with respect to $5 billion financial assistance for development through the US International Development Finance Corporation.
Earlier this month, Morocco and Israel announced the normalization of ties under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have already ratified deals, although Sudan and Morocco have so far only issued declarations.
Morocco differs from the other three countries because it had low level diplomatic ties with Israel from 1994-2000 and Tuesday’s flight marked a resumption of those ties, but is not the start of full diplomatic relations
The history of Jews in Morocco dates back 2,000 years and Jews and Muslims have a long history of living together in this region, Kushner said.
“The state we have lived in for the last 75 years, where Jews and Muslims have been separated, is not a natural state.”
“What we are seeing now is a restoration of that norm and coming to a place where we can have that understanding – that will bring us to a much more peaceful Middle East and a much more peaceful world. Hopefully, it will pave the way for another warm peace between Israel and Morocco,” Kushner said.
Ben Shabbat said that “history is being written before our eyes.”
He continued, “Coming from a family that immigrated from Morocco, I am grateful for the privilege that has fallen to me and I am excited to head the Israeli delegation to Rabat.”
US Ambassador David Friedman recalled the illustrious history of the Jewish people of Morocco and thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts on behalf of this deal and the Abraham Accords in general.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags diplomacy morocco morocco israel Middle East normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by