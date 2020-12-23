Israeli delegation to Morocco lands back at Ben-Gurion Airport

Israel's delegation returned from its 24-hour trip to Morocco Wednesday morning where it secured a pledge for the re-opening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and signed the first documents signalling the resumption of ties between the two countries that were severed two decades ago.The delegation, led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, left early for Morocco Tuesday morning together with a US delegation headed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The US delegation did not return to Tel Aviv. Morocco announced the normalization of ties with Israel earlier this month, under the rubric of the Abraham Accords. Unlike the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which ratified normalization deals with Israel and Sudan which declared its intent to do, Morocco had low level relations with Israel from 1994-2000. Those relations have now been reestablished, but no date has been set for the full resumption of ties.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}