Nearly 50 tons of Gaza-grown strawberries exported to West Bank

As part of activity to improve the welfare of residents of the Gaza Strip, more than 20 tons of strawberries were exported through the Kerem Shalom crossing to the West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). The activity is coordinated by COGAT's Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza (Gaza CLA) and is intended to promote the welfare of Gaza Strip residents who work in agriculture. "These exports are a great example of the praiseworthy efforts being advanced by COGAT to improve the economic situation in the Gaza Strip for the benefit of its residents," said Gaza CLA head, Colonel Iyad Sarhan.“Although the strawberry export season officially opens only in the next two weeks, we at the Gaza CLA are continuing to work day and night in order to be optimally prepared for the season," Sarhan said of the work that is still to be done to ensure strawberry season goes smoothly in Gaza.The 20-ton shipment, sent to the West Bank in four trucks on Wednesday, is the latest in a series of shipments this week which are the first of the season despite the export season only official opening in mid-December, according to COGAT.The first shipment of the season included 3 tons of strawberries, and more shipments followed amounting to nearly 50 tons of strawberries.
