Netanayahu holds historic video call with UAE representative in Hebrew

"I studied Hebrew over Zoom, sir," replied Khalifa.

During the video call, Netanayhu congratulated the Emirati representative and praised UAE's contribution to peace and stability in the Middle East.

"I would like to congratulate you, as a representative of UAE's government and as a loyal representative of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, a great leader, for your contribution to peace," said Netanyuau excitedly.

The prime minister also praised the historic normalization treaty between the two countries.

"This is a historic peace, not just between leaders but between our people. You literally express it, thank you so much for this," Netanyahu added.

A joint US-Israeli delegation landed in the UAE on Monday, and was warmly welcomed by the local authorities.

"I thank all the Jews and Israelis in the UAE, and I hope to see you soon," said Khalifa.

Netanayahu, who replied to the invitation with one of his own, said "I hope to see you too at the UAE, but also here."

The prime minister asked the Emirati official to join any future Emirati delegations to Israel.

"It is my personal request that you would join an UAE delegation to Israel. You will be warmly welcomed here, just like you welcomed us in your country," said Netanyahu.