Netanyahu’s message to Biden: Don’t rejoin Iran deal

“We must keep to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.”

By LAHAV HARKOV, REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 16:35
US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a clear message to President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday that he would push back against American efforts to rejoin the Iran deal.
“Do not return to the previous [Iran] nuclear deal,” Netanyahu said at a memorial service for first prime minister David Ben-Gurion. “We must keep to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.”
Netanyahu also credited Israel’s “determined stance against Iran’s nuclearization and…our opposition to the nuclear deal with Iran” with Arab countries changing their position on Israel.
Biden has called to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between world powers and Iran, with adjustments, but did not say specify what those changes would be.
Israel strongly opposed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between world powers and Iran, and Netanyahu spoke before both houses of Congress to speak out against it, angering the Obama administration, including then-national security adviser Susan Rice, who is thought to be a leading candidate for secretary of state in a Biden administration.
However, US Senator Chris Coons, another possible secretary of state in a Biden administration, said on Friday he would not support returning to the Iran nuclear deal “without some clear path towards addressing the missile program and support for proxies.”
The JCPOA, which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in May 2018 in favor of a “maximum pressure” sanctions regime, limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions. However, the deal’s “sunset clauses” would ease restrictions on the nuclear program in the coming years.
It also did not restrict Iran’s ballistic missile program nor Iranian support for proxy militias across the Middle East.
Stressing he was speaking for himself, Coons said Washington would “need a path forward for limits on their missile program and their support for proxies before I would support reentering the JCPOA. These need to happen at the same time.”
Returning to the deal would be complicated, and sketching out a way to a further agreement on restraining Iran’s missile and regional activities would likely be even harder. Iran has already demanded compensation for the damage caused by Trump-era sanctions in order to return to talks with the US.


