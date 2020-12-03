The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran trying to attack Israelis in neighboring countries, gov't warns

"There is a concern Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli destinations,” the NSC cautioned.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 22:18
IDF forces mobilize in the north of Israel following Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, May 9, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF forces mobilize in the north of Israel following Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, May 9, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis visiting countries neighboring Iran could be targets for terrorist attacks, the National Security Council warned in a rare public statement on Thursday.
“In light of the threats heard recently from Iranian factors, and in light of past involvement in Iranians in terrorist attacks on various countries, there is a concern Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli destinations,” the NSC cautioned.
The notice came almost a week after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist at the head of Iran's nuclear program and an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian officials have blamed Israel for the killing and have threatened to retaliate.
Among the countries close to Iran that the NSC said could be Iranian targets are Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with which Israel recently established diplomatic relations. The NSC also listed the Middle East and Africa more broadly as possible zones in which Iran could attack Israelis.
Iran and its proxies have been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks on Israelis and Jews abroad, such as the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires in 1994, which killed 85 people, and the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats in Thailand, Georgia and India.
Jihadist organizations outside Iran, including the Islamic State, “are showing a high motivation to commit terrorist attacks,” the NSC added, pointing to recent terrorist attacks in France and Germany,
“Calls by global Jihad factors to attack Israelis and Jews have been heard,” the notice reads. “It is possible that part of the current wave of global terror will reach targets identified with Israel or Jewish communities, synagogues, kosher restaurants and Jewish museums.”
The NSC pointed to the upcoming Christian holiday season as a possible time in which terrorist groups may plan attacks in Europe.
As such, the NSC called on Israelis going abroad, including official delegations, to be vigilant, obey local security instructions and stay away from crowded areas or public places that are not secure.
In addition, the NSC advised anyone traveling to check its website (www.nsc.gov.il) for travel warnings.
Earlier this week, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz sent a cable to all Israeli missions to increase alertness and look out for unusual activity near Israeli embassies and consulates. In addition, the ministry raised the security level in several missions abroad.
On Thursday morning, when asked about the scenario of Iran attacking Israeli tourists in Bahrain, the country’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani told his interlocutor: “You watch too much 007.”
“We have a quite good security apparatus in Bahrain,” Al Zayani reassured reporters during his visit to Israel. “If there is a threat from Iran, it is a greater threat to Bahrain than to an Israeli tourist. Our security forces do a magnificent job keeping us all safe.”
Still, Al Zayani said that if Israelis seek greater security while visiting Bahrain, it could be arranged.


Tags israel iran Middle East assassination Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The secret to Diego Maradona's underserved glory - opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by