Pakistani young girl fights against forced early-age marriages



For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org Hadiqa Bashir, a 19-year-old girl is actively working against underage forced marriages for the last eight years in a Swat valley, a past hotbed for the deadliest militants.

Swat is a hometown of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education advocate who at the age of 17 in 2014, became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She was shot in the head by militants in 2012 but survived.

Due to its lush green fields, snow capped mountains, and scenic views, Swat is also known as Pakistan's Switzerland.

As per the 2017 national census, with a population of 2.31 million, Swat is the 15th-largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Swat valley was a hub of a notorious terrorist and a US-designated outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan.

For years, Mullah Fazal Ullah led hardcore Taliban used to broadcast threats on the radio to intimidate girls from going to schools in the whole region.

Hadiqa Bashir has taken on the challenge of ending child marriage in a community where such marriages are considered the norm and where girls can be offered for marriage in exchange for settling disputes.

Hadiqa Bashir had been included in a 17 member ‘United Nations Young Leader Sustainable Development Goals program 2020.'



At the age of 13, Hadiqa had also earned the 3rd Mohammed Ali award for dedicating her life to ending the practice of underage marriages in Pakistan.

She received the award from Dr. Jennifer Clinton, President of Global Ties USA.

Hadiqa was the youngest recipient of this award.

The Muhammad Ali Center was co-founded by Legend American Boxer Ali and his wife Lonnie.

In 2016, Hadiqa became the first Pakistani girl to receive the Asian Girls Human Rights Ambassador award.

She is also a Women Deliver Young Leader, the winner of the With and For Girls Award (2018-19), a Commonwealth Youth Award Finalist (2017), a two-time Children’s Peace Prize Nominee (2016 and 2017), a winner of the Asian Girls Rights Award (2016).

Hadiqa was born in 2002 in Saidu Sharif, the capital city of Swat valley.

She is the only daughter of the parents while her two brothers are Youngers.

Hadiqa‘s father Iftekhar Ahmad is a former school teacher and now he is working as a government contractor Meanwhile, her mother is serving as a senior consultant in a local dispute resolution center.

Hadiqa is now doing her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Jehanzeb College Saidu Sharif.

The Media Line exclusively talked with Hadiqa Bashir who told that “the idea of standing up against forced marriages came to her mind when her friend got married at an early age, she was constantly tortured by her husband who made her mentally ill”, she added.

Hadiqa told The Media Line that, “at the age of 12, she decided to start fighting against child marriages”.

“In 2014, I motivated some close friends and we formed “Girls United for Human Rights” GUHR”, she added.

The group comprises 10 girls, all younger than 18 years old, and together they are fighting against forced child marriages and for equal opportunities for girls.

The group envisions a peaceful and tolerant society where all girls have equal status with dignity respect and equality.

Bashir told The Media Line that,” After school timings, we visit house to house to talk to women persuading them to not marry off their young underage daughters”.

She also told that “at first, the community didn’t support us but now they are supporting us, there are a lot of people in our community that are supporting me, One human being with the conviction can bring real change”, Hadiqa was determined.

Bashir further told The Media Line that, “We also conduct awareness sessions in local schools, colleges and in communities to openly talk about bad impacts of a girl’s underage marriage, benefits of child education and health”.

Responding to The Media Line‘s question she told that “We have no support from the government side, we collect our pocket money to run our campaign”.

“My father supported me a lot and he managed to get some financial assistance from FRIDA organization, but it was not enough for our long-lasting and continues struggle”, Hadiqa added.

FRIDA is an American organization that provides young feminist organizers with the resources they need to amplify their voices.

Bashir further said that “I firmly believe that change in such patriarchal and male-dominated society does not happen overnight but it takes a long struggle to achieve a goal”.

Replying to a question, teenager activist Hadiqa said that “Pakistan government has taken some steps against forced early age marriages but the punishments or penalties are very less”, she continued “We are lobbying through lawmakers to increase imprisonment and penalties as well”.

She further said that “To eradicate and stop early age forced marriages, Education can play a pivotal role but unfortunately there is a lack of educational institutes in Swat Valley, more schools and colleges are required on an urgent basis”.

Hadiqa also told The Media Line that, “according to our group survey, about 65% of the population is practicing early age forced marriages and the reasons are poverty, lack of education and cultural practices like SWARA”.

SWARA is customary practice in the tribal areas in which underage innocent girls are given in marriage as compensation for crimes and to settle feuds among the families.

Talking about SWARA and early age forced marriage, Saeedain Khan, a High Court Rawalpindi bench‘s senior lawyer told The Media Line that, “the practice of SWARA violates the constitution of the country”.

Khan carried on,” Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty. It also violates Article 4 of the Constitution which guarantees that every citizen has full right to enjoy the protection of the law. On the contrary, such practice blatantly violates it”, Saeedain Khan added.

Khan further told The Media Line that, “Under the constitution of Pakistan, forced marriage or marriage of children at their tender age have been regarded as offense and punishable under both the Pakistan Penal Code and the Child Marriage Restraint Act”.

There is no exact data about underage marriages is available in Pakistan but according to a 2018 UNICEF‘s report “21% of Pakistani girls are married by the age of 18, and 3 percent before 15”.

According to another survey which was conducted by the ‘Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) in 2019’, “13% of women who marry before the age of 18 have completed primary education whereas two out of three (67%) of every child bride received no schooling”.

The state constitution sets the legal marriage age at 16 for girls and 18 for boys, setting different, and thereby discriminatory, marriage ages for girls and boys.

In April 2019, Pakistan's Senate passed a bill that proposed the marriageable age for girls is raised to 18. Unfortunately, the bill is still pending in the National Assembly for final approval.

The bill seeks a complete ban on marriages before the age of 18. It was submitted by Senator Sherry Rehman, former Pakistan ambassador to the United States.

Iftekhar Ahmed, Hadiqa's father and a social reformer told The Media Line that,” “It is in our culture to marry girls early as possible”.

Ahmed revealed that” When Hadiqa was 11 years old, she got a marriage proposal herself. We were worried but when we talked to Hadiqa, unexpectedly she refused. I had no idea that my daughter is so daring and indeed she is a leader by birth. She not only refused but refuted the system and cultural norms”.

Ahmad further told that” When she received the first award, she was threatened by unknown persons; meanwhile, she was expelled from the private school where she was studying”.

Ahmad continued and said that “The school administration told us that they could not endanger other students because Hadiqa is under threats. No private school was willing to take her so finally I arranged a guard for my teenage girl and got her admission in a government school”.

Iftekhar Ahmad also told The Media Line that, “Still Hadiqa is under threat, a few days ago, a boy brandishing AK-47 threatened Hadiqa on her social media account saying that you should go the hell”. However, the matter was informed to the local police.

Allama Mohammed Sajjad, a Rawalpindi-based prominent scholar and an Imam of a grand masjid told The Media Line that “Islam regards marriage as a union between two consenting adults which aims to perpetuate human life and achieve spiritual and emotional harmony”.

Allama Mohammed Sajjad, a Rawalpindi-based prominent scholar and an Imam of a grand masjid told The Media Line that "Islam regards marriage as a union between two consenting adults which aims to perpetuate human life and achieve spiritual and emotional harmony".

On the contrary, it encourages women to choose their spouses. According to the command of the Holy Prophet, 'A widow or divorcee is not to be remarried unless her consent is sought". Answering The Media Line's question, Sajjad said that, "Islam is against the idea of women being forced to marry against their wishes.

Erfan Hussein Babak is an Executive Director at “The Awakening" a Swat based organization working for a society for social & cultural development.

He told The Media Line that,” The women and girls of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan are living under a tribal and Feudal system that is based on patriarchy”.

Babak further told The Media Line that, “lack of implementation of the existing laws, tribal and feudal structure of society, lack of awareness in the public about the harmful effect of child marriages and extreme poverty is the main cause of early age forced marriages.

To prevent underage marriages Babak suggests that “Education and effective legislation with proper implementation mechanisms are an important issues need to be addressed on an urgent basis”, he continued,” Government should commit for poverty reduction which is one of the biggest causes of early age marriages”, he added.

By contrast, Erfan Hussein Babak told The Media Line that,” No formal threats have been received however there is a strong resistance within the communities on sensitive issues like girl rights and child marriages “.